The restaurant group known for fun nights out and delicious affordable food is now adding a “Low Chew foods menu” featuring liver tacos, mashed potatoes, Salisbury steak, jello, and new drinks like prune Old Fashioneds, Metamucil shooters, and Werther’s Original bomb.

Although El Furniture Warehouse is typically known to have a younger crowd out at their national establishments, the restaurants have seen an uptick of thousands of elder citizens frequenting their locations in BC, Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta. This evolution of clientele is what has forced the food program to evolve to fit older palates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC’s Premium Dive Bars (@elfurniturebc)

“It’s the only place that plays the music at a volume that I can hear,” says Katalina Beaverton, who is 73 years young and visits El Furniture in Victoria and Vancouver a few times a week.

Angus Tweeder, 81, started being a regular at the Bloor St. and Queen St. Warehouses in Toronto after lockdowns. Tweeder explains, “The food pricing is what I’m used to paying for early bird specials; restaurants really pumped up their menu pricing over the last two years but not El Furniture.”

The crowd shift has been responsible for some unique (but packed) events like Cuervo Bingo, or Dobel Tequila Crib, that both older and younger patrons love to participate in.

“We’re going to have to add an electronic lift to make our bar accessible for grandmas that wish to dance on it now, but we’re here for it,” says Warehouse representative Alison Capstick in a press release.

More updates from Warehouse

April Fool’s…..

No, El Furniture Warehouse has definitely not added a “Low Chew Menu.” The restaurant group still has all the favourites on there like the Sunset Smash Burger, Poke Bowl, and Spicy Vodka Rigatoni.

Furny’s new feature menu has a $6.95 Cajun Alfredo, Big Fish Sandwich, and Cookie Dough Brownie. They have definitely not added prune Old Fashioneds, but have kept the crowd favourites like the spicy margarita, Inception Bomb, and the Swedish Fish.

They still welcome you and your grandparents anytime.