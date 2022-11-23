FoodCoffee & TeaBest of

Where to get your eggnog latte fix in Vancouver this season

Nov 23 2022
Since Starbucks has once again taken the much-loved eggnog latte off their seasonal menu this year, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to find some fantastic substitutes around the city.

Sure, we love a peppermint mocha or a chai latte as much as the next person, but nothing else gets us in the holiday spirit quite like the combination of good old eggnog and espresso – the most iconic of all the holiday drinks.

Lucky for us Vancouver has plenty of independent cafés that are offering up their own versions of the drink which, dare we say, are even better than the one from that Seattle-founded chain.

Here are the best places in Vancouver to find an eggnog latte this year.

Kranky Café

 

Dubbed the Egg Not Latte, this vegan nod to the classic holiday drink is a perfect substitute, whether you’re plant-based or not. Made with an oat substitute with spices and espresso, Kranky’s version more than fulfills our festive desires.

Address: 228 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-4272

Oh Carolina

 

This cozy Mount Pleasant café is offering an Oat Nog Latte this season, made with Earth’s Own vegan oat eggnog. Oh Carolina also has a couple of other seasonal offerings this year, including a peppermint hot chocolate and a peppermint mocha.

Address: 580 E 12th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0750

Prototype Coffee

This café with a stellar regular drink lineup of course has some really great seasonal offerings this year, including an Oat Nog Latte made with a house-spiced syrup. Other festive drinks include a Molasses Chai and a Honey Orange Latte.

Address: 883 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6451

Blenz Coffee

 

It may still be a major chain, but Blenz Coffee does happen to offer not one but two different takes on the classic eggnog latte: a classic version and a vegan “Oatnog” version. The chain also offers several other festive favourites, including a Gingerbread Latte, Chainog Latte, Cranberry Hot Chocolate, and Hazelnut Hot Chocolate.

Address: Multiple locations

