Here are 9 reasons why you should consider pursuing a tech education

The demand for skilled technical professionals, such as software engineers and cloud security architects, has never been greater.

If you’re a tech enthusiast ready to protect the cloud from security breaches or write the code to make websites and applications function properly, Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) has recently launched two new programs designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge essential for success in today’s technology-driven landscape.

Who is it for?

This program is crafted for individuals who are passionate about creating visually appealing and user-friendly websites. If you have an eye for design and a curiosity for coding, this is the perfect opportunity to blend your creative instincts with technical prowess.

Whether you’re a beginner exploring the world of web and app development or someone looking to enhance existing skills, our program caters to all levels of expertise.

Five reasons you should apply

Blend creativity with technology: Our program integrates design principles with coding skills. Learn to transform your ideas into visually stunning and interactive websites, mastering the art of user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design. Hands-on learning: Dive into real-world projects from day one. The curriculum is crafted to provide hands-on experience, ensuring that you understand the theory and can apply it to create real, impactful solutions. Gain practical skills that employers value in the competitive job market. Job-Ready Skills and portfolio: Upon completion, you won’t just have a diploma; you’ll possess a comprehensive portfolio showcasing your abilities. This portfolio is your ticket to job interviews and positions you as a candidate ready to make an immediate impact in the industry. Industry connections and mentorship: Benefit from active engagement with industry mentors through our Program Advisory Committee. Gain valuable insights, refine your coding skills, and build connections that could open doors to exciting career opportunities. Future-proof your career: Front-end development is a crucial component of the digital era, and our program equips you with the latest tools, technologies, and best practices. Stay relevant and future-proof your career in an industry that is constantly evolving.

Embark on a transformative journey with the Front-End Web Development program. Don’t just dream about shaping the digital future — enroll now and make it a reality! Your journey to becoming a front-end web developer starts here.

Ready to embark on a transformative journey into the dynamic realm of cloud architecture and security? Future-proof your career and dive into the exciting world of cloud technology, KPU’s Melville School of Business has the perfect program for you – the Citation in Cloud Architecture and Security.

Who is it for?

The program is tailored for a diverse audience, catering to seasoned IT professionals and recent graduates with a passion for technology. If you’re already working in the field and seek to enhance your skills in cloud computing and security, this program offers a focused and comprehensive curriculum to propel your career forward.

For recent graduates, it provides an opportunity to gain specialized knowledge and be at the forefront of an industry with ever-increasing demand.

Four reasons you should apply

Industry-relevant expertise: The program directly aligns with the evolving needs of the industry, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the latest skills demanded by employers. From designing resilient cloud environments to deploying secure solutions, the curriculum is crafted to make you an industry-ready expert. Flexibility tailored to you: Whether you’re a working professional looking to complete the program in one semester or a recent graduate seeking a more structured approach over two semesters, the program’s flexibility accommodates your unique background and career goals. Commitment to diversity and inclusion: KPU is dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment. The program actively integrates case studies from various industries, emphasizing the real-world impact of cloud security. It also supports initiatives promoting gender diversity, collaboration with Indigenous communities, and enhanced accessibility. Leadership opportunities: Beyond technical skills, the program prioritizes the development of leadership capabilities. Graduates will not only master cloud technology but also emerge as effective problem solvers, ready to lead projects in the rapidly evolving field of cloud technology.

Embark on a journey of continuous learning, collaboration, and adaptability. Apply to the Citation in Cloud Architecture and Security program at KPU today and be prepared to tackle the real-world security challenges of the future.

Unleash your potential in cloud technology and security, and shape a rewarding career in one of the most exciting fields of the 21st century — learn more here.

Final thoughts

If you have any questions about the new programs, the friendly folks at KPU’s Future Students’ Office are always easy to reach and happy to help.

Your path to a rewarding career in tech is calling, and it’s at KPU: where thought meets action.