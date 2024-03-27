Ready to get some coin? One of Canada’s homegrown Japanese-inspired restaurants is offering a major jackpot alongside the launch of its new rewards program.

Edo Japan is hosting a brand new contest where you could score 1 million Edo Coins (valued at $5,000!), redeemable at any of their restaurants when you download the Edo Japan app from Apple or Google Play.

The Meal-ionaire contest is launching parallel to Edo’s new rewards program, where customers can earn Edo Cash whenever they order their favourite meal. Every $1 spent equals 10 coins, which can be redeemed for an Edo Cash discount on future orders.

That means you can score discounts across Edo’s fresh and healthy menu, which includes hot Japanese teppanyaki-style plates, freshly prepared sushi, rich ramen soups, and even their refreshing bubble teas.

With almost 200 locations across the country, Edo’s Japanese-inspired, casual franchise restaurants serve up more than 11 million meals annually! It’s a beloved Canadian franchise that offers high-quality meals at affordable prices, whether for a big Sunday family dinner or a quick lunch between deadlines.

Just download the Edo Japan app and enter the Meal-ionaire contest for a chance to win one of three grand prizes of $1 million Edo Coins each. Don’t forget that you can receive bonus entries for every order placed after you’ve entered.

The contest is on now until May 29, 2024, where winners will be announced every month in April, May, and June. So, get downloading now on Apple or Google Play, and increase your chances of becoming an Edo Meal-ionaire!