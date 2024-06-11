SportsHockeyOilers

Stanley Cup controversy: Oilers' Foegele ejected for kneeing Panthers player

Jun 11 2024, 1:08 am
Sportsnet/ESPN

Warren Foegele has been ejected from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers winger was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing Eetu Luostarinen at 9:21 of the first period.

Luostarinen appeared to be injured on the play, as he was helped to the Florida Panthers dressing room. The penalty was given a quick video review by the referees and the decision was upheld.

But Luostarinen later returned to the game, which is leading many to question if the penalty was too harsh.

The Oilers, by contrast, will be down a forward for the rest of the game.

 

The ensuing power play didn’t cost the Oilers, as Panthers defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson took a penalty before the end of the penalty. Mattias Ekholm then scored the first goal of the series for the Oilers during four-on-four play.

