Edmonton Elks running back Christian Saulsberry killed in shooting

Edmonton Elks running back Christian Saulsberry has died after being involved in a shooting, the CFL club announced Saturday.

Saulsberry was 25.

“Early Saturday morning, the Edmonton Elks were devastated to learn of the death of running back Christian Saulsberry after he was shot in Memphis, Tennessee. First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career,” the team said in a statement.

Saulsberry played eight games for the Elks in 2022, logging one carry for seven yards and one catch for 17 yards. He also averaged 12.4 yards per punt return, and returned 34 kick returns for 635 yards.

He was born in South Haven, Mississippi and attended West Alabama.

“Christian’s contributions to our football team both on the field and in our locker room were significant during his one season with the green and gold. His positivity and energy for life will be dearly missed,” the Elks said.