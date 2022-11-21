Toronto Argos win Grey Cup after dramatic last-minute blocked field goal

The Toronto Argonauts are champions of the Canadian Football League, thanks to a last-minute blocked field goal.

The Argos won the 109th Grey Cup, 24-23 over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Regina, Saskatchewan.

A fourth quarter touchdown from A.J. Ouellette and a last-minute blocked field goal from Robbie Smith led the Argos to the win, holding off a last-minute charge from the Blue Bombers.

MY GOODNESS, ANOTHER BLOCK! The Argos and Bombers trade blocked field goals, the Argos maintain their 1-point lead!#GreyCup109 pic.twitter.com/9oWfZxzosk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 21, 2022

While Toronto started the game strong, the Blue Bombers seemed to take control of the game in the fourth quarter when Janarion Grant charged 102 yards for the longest punt return touchdown in Grey Cup history.

But the Argos took a one-point lead with under four minutes to go, following Ouellette’s second touchdown of the night. Prior to blocking Winnipeg’s last-minute field goal attempt, the Argos had one blocked on the other end of the field. It would have given Toronto a four-point lead with two minutes left.

IT'S BLOCKED! Nick Hallett gets his mitts on it to keep the Argos lead at just one point! #GreyCup109 pic.twitter.com/1GfduaZABX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 21, 2022

“I’m so proud of the team right here; we blocked out the media, we blocked out everyone saying that we couldn’t beat them,” Ouellette said to TSN. “We rallied through the ups and downs of the season and through the game. I’m just so proud of this team.”

Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson finished with 203 passing yards, completing 15 of 28 pass attempts. With Bethel-Thompson down due to injury late in the fourth quarter, though, it was Chad Kelly playing a critical role, going 4-for-6 for 46 yards.

“I had to keep a short memory today because we still had an opportunity to win the game, it was a team effort, and everyone believed what we needed to do,” Smith told TSN. “We believed all season long, and now look around; we’re all celebrating; it’s just amazing.”

Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros started the game despite injuring his ankle in the Western Final. He threw for 183 yards, completing 14 of 23 pass attempts.

Andrew Harris discusses the feeling of winning his 4th Grey Cup, this one against his former squad. #GreyCup109 pic.twitter.com/nxlq47lEJd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 21, 2022

The Toronto victory gave the Argos their first Grey Cup since 2017 and spoiled Winnipeg’s bid to win a third-straight championship. At the same time, Toronto’s Andrew Harris, a former Blue Bomber, won the fourth Grey Cup of his career.

The last time Toronto won the Grey Cup in 2017, the club held a fan rally at Nathan Phillips Square instead of a parade. However, no such details have been announced for the 2022 Grey Cup championship.