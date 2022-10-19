Famous dog known for riding Seattle's public transit on her own has died

Eclipse riding a King County Metro bus in Seattle on her own. (Eclipse Seattle's Bus Riding Dog/Facebook)

The furriest independent rider on Seattle’s public transit bus system has died at the age of 10.

According to a series of social media posts by Jeff Young, the owner of Eclipse, she died on Friday shortly after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour.

Eclipse, a black Labrador, first gained fame in 2015 when she got onto a King County Metro bus all by herself without Young noticing.

Young went searching for her, but to his surprise, she disembarked at the right bus stop and was discovered playing at the dog park they frequented.

Buoyed by media and social media attention, King County Metro made a music video of Eclipse riding the bus by herself, and Young even wrote a children’s book about her.

Shortly after her first successful trip, she was allowed to make several trips each week on her own to the park. And over time, Eclipse became a beloved attraction for other passengers and gained a following of over 100,000 people on her Facebook page.

“Eclipse was a super sweet, world-famous, bus-riding dog and true Seattle icon,” reads an Instagram post by King County Metro.

“You brought joy and happiness to everyone and showed us all that good dogs belong on the bus.”

Young is currently crowdfunding to cover the cost of Eclipse’s cremation and any surplus funds will go towards installing doggy poop bag dispensers in the community.