Vancouver landmarks to light up purple for eating disorders awareness week

Today marks the beginning of the Provincial Eating Disorders Awareness Week (PEDAW), and several BC landmarks are lighting up purple in a show of support for the province-wide effort, which will run from February 1 to 7, 2022.

The week is organized by Jessie’s Legacy, a program of Family Services of the North Shore that provides eating disorders prevention education, resources, and support for BC youth, families, educators, and professionals.

There will be a #ShowPurpleLove campaign running across BC throughout the whole week, and participants are encouraged to take photos of lit up landmarks or of themselves wearing purple, and to share the photos on social media using the hashtags #ShowPurpleLove and #ShowUsYourPurple. Tag @loveourbodies in your photos to help spread the message this year.

According to The National Eating Disorder Information Centre (NEDIC), it’s estimated that 2.7 million Canadians have an eating disorder. Across all eating disorders, suicide is the leading cause of death. 20% of those living with anorexia and 25-35% of those living with bulimia may attempt suicide in their lifetime.

BC landmarks lighting up purple for Provincial Eating Disorder Awareness Week: