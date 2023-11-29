San Francisco is one of those cities where you can visit repeatedly and have a totally different experience every single time. From the museums to the architecture to the food and drinks to the iconic hills, you will never be short on things to do.

We recently took a weekend trip from Vancouver to check out some of the best food, drinks and activities in San Fran, and we want to share some of the tastiest spots and must-see activities.

While it was my first time in the city, it was the third time for my travel pal. But we managed to cover a lot of ground — from the iconic cable cars to Alcatraz Island, with lots of sips and snacks along the way.

Best lunch spots

The first thing we did after dropping our bags off at the trendy Kimpton Alton Hotel in the Fisherman’s Wharf area was grab an Uber to Causwells. And we are STILL talking about this meal. We tried a few different things, and two must-haves, in our opinion, are the Americana Burger and the Butter-Seared Banana Bread. The drink list is extensive, and they have created a number of unique cocktails, including the Deconstructed Pimm’s Cup.

If you’re looking for a quintessential San Francisco experience, Hog Island Oyster Co. in the Ferry Building is a must. After exploring the dozens of shops and architecture of the building, we worked up an appetite and stopped at Hog Island. Fair warning — it’s a popular spot, and there may be a line, but it’s worth it and moves quite quickly.

We tried a few different items, including the clam chowder and the fish and chips. Also, we highly recommend getting the bread. Honestly, the bread in San Francisco is unmatched, which is to be expected since they are known for their sourdough.

Delicious dinner spots

There are SO many restaurants to try around San Fran, but with only a few days in the city, we wanted to try a few newer eateries for our dinners.

A truly delicious and contemporary Filipino-Californian spot, located in the Kimpton Alton Hotel in the Fisherman’s Wharf area. We stayed (and loved) the Kimpton Alton, so this was a very convenient location after a day of travelling and sightseeing. Abacá showcases the beauty and vibrance of Filipino culture and cuisine from chef Francis Ang.

The menu is filled with family recipes and flavours and incorporates some of Northern California’s best seasonal ingredients. And the desserts are drool-worthy, including the apple pie ala mode!

The impressive cocktail program features a wide array of drinks, from classics to imaginative Filipino-inspired libations. One of the most popular seems to be the Ube-Colada.

Copra is an upscale homage to the southernmost part of India. It’s been around for less than a year, opening in February 2023, and most of those nights have seen a packed house — and it’s easy to see why.

We decided to live wildly and ask for our (very knowledgeable) waiter’s recommendations, and we are so glad we did as we tried an array of dishes and drinks, including the rasam poori and the slow-cooked octopus.

The staff here is so incredibly welcoming and will definitely help guide you in the right direction since there are SO many delicious choices.

La Bande at the Proper Hotel is the perfect tapas spot, with tasty dishes and drinks. Some folks on Instagram say this is where you’ll find the BEST tapas in San Francisco!

The atmosphere here is incredible, and we recommend getting a table outside if you can. You’ll feel transported to your own little oasis as you sip and snack on some of the delicious tapas.

Things to do when you’re not eating

When you’re not stopping for tasty treats around the city, there are plenty of things to do to walk off those calories!

You could explore and shop for an entire afternoon in this spot, but it’s more than just shopping! Since 1898, the Ferry Building has stood as an iconic landmark and gateway to San Francisco. You’ll be able to get some incredible panoramic views of the Bay!

This was definitely a bucket-list moment for me, and yes, I came home from my trip and watched Escape from Alcatraz. We joined Alcatraz City Cruises for our journey to the island, which is only about a 10-minute boat ride. The history contained on this island is something to experience, and we learned that part of the torture of this prison was being able to see people living their lives just a short boat ride away in San Francisco.

If you want to feel like Danny Tanner in the opening of the original Full House, riding these iconic trains is a MUST. We got CityPASS tickets for the weekend, which meant we could explore a ton of spots and ride the cable cars. While they are mostly filled with tourists, we definitely caught a few locals catching a ride, too!

If you do opt for the CityPASS for your time in San Francisco, you will get to check out a ton of different spots, including the Exploratorium, the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, and the Walt Disney Family Museum!

To try even more spots, we signed up for one of the Avital Experiences Food Tours. We tried the Mission District Food Tour and got to walk to a few different spots and learn more about the Mission from our lovely and knowledgeable tour guide. One of my favourite parts about this tour was learning about the history of the area and the story behind some of the murals painted throughout the area.

One of the most popular tourist spots in San Francisco! We stayed in the area at the Kimpton Alton Hotel, which made it easy to wander around and check out the cute stores, street music, and must-see spots like Ghirardelli Square. Even if you aren’t staying close by, it’s worth a visit!

