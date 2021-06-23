5 easy ways to save money in Canada this summer

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 2 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The financial decisions many of us made before the pandemic look somewhat different than those we’re making today.

Instead of commuting to the office, where we would (most days) go for coffees and lunches with our co-workers, we’re working from home saving us time and money on gas and parking.

But as we begin to look ahead to the future and our eventual return to the workplace, we’re thinking of ways to become savvier with our spending. This is, in part, because we hope to make up for lost time travelling, indulging in wellness breaks, and everything in between.

If you share a similar sentiment and you’re eager to discover ways to access the things you love with a little more value, consider these five avenues to save money in Canada this summer.

Opt for a deal on entertainment

Since the beginning of 2020, how many TV shows and movies do you think you’ve watched? If you’re like us, there are too many to count. There has never been a greater need for quality home entertainment with something for everyone in the family, from sports to home improvement, cartoons to the next binge-watchable series.

But having to pay for streaming service subscriptions on top of the cost of your TV plan isn’t ideal. Optik TV aims to change this with plans that allow you to choose a combination of live TV and the streaming services you want in it, whether that’s Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hayu, Crave, or HBO — with no additional costs.

Find tech gadgets for less

In the same way as at-home entertainment, we’ve come to rely on our tech accessories and devices for staying connected throughout the pandemic. If yours need an upgrade, or you’re looking for a gift idea for a loved one, Best Buy Canada currently has incredible deals on tech with up to $550 off the 13.3″ Apple MacBook Air, up to $50 off Beats by Dr. Dre, up to $270 off the 64GB Apple iPad Air, and much more. Meanwhile, you can find everything from phone cases to cables and accessories at discounted prices on PrimeCables.

Treat yourself to a vacation

International travel may not be a possibility this season, but that presents us with another opportunity to discover some of the hidden gems within Canada (once it’s safe to do so). Whether your heart tells you to pursue an unforgettable vacation in the vibrant and historic centre of Victoria, build a memorable itinerary around nature in Banff, or head for the mineral pools in Harrison Hot Springs or Alberta’s Miette Hot Springs, you’ll find a deal within your range on momondo or hotels.com.

Before booking any domestic trips, be sure to consult BC’s restart plan and Alberta’s reopening plan to check the health guidelines for your region.

Indulge in tasty experiences

Although we’ve all had time to flex our culinary muscles and get creative in the kitchen, we’ve missed the freedom of being able to dine at new restaurants — for momentous occasions and when we simply want to take a night off from cooking.

This summer, with restaurants open for both indoor and outdoor dining, we can dine out — and save money when we do — by snagging special dining offers on RedFlagDeals, up to 70% off on Groupon, and a mix of grab-and-go plus dine-in options nationwide via Dining Deals.

Melt stress away with wellness

Living through a pandemic has caused a disproportionate amount of stress for people worldwide. Now, with brighter days on the horizon, we can start to focus on self-care and our overall well-being. Since a spa day is a perfect way to unwind and refresh, it makes sense to book in for a treatment or two. It also helps that you can find noteworthy spa packages (for longer stays and day visits) in BC and Alberta at discounted rates on Spa Index and Travel Zoo, allowing you to ease into relaxation and sheer bliss, whatever your budget may be.

