Drunk driver runs a red light and gets hit by taxi in East Vancouver

A stunning video sent to Daily Hive by a reader shows a driver speeding through a red light in East Vancouver, colliding with a taxi before the vehicle nearly hits a restaurant.

The submitted dash cam footage begins with a view heading south on Commercial Drive near the SkyTrain station in East Vancouver before another driver veers into the lane and speeds forward.

The video then shows the car and a taxi crashing at the intersection of Commercial and 12th Avenue before the car rolls toward the corner of ChongQing restaurant.

Troubling dash cam footage taken in East Vancouver. Driver runs a red and slams into a taxi. The driver was allegedly impaired, and we’re waiting for VPD to confirm. pic.twitter.com/eVpDGSLytx — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) November 7, 2023

The reader told Daily Hive that the driver was impaired, and after contacting the VPD, we have confirmed that was indeed the case.

“VPD immediately launched an investigation where it was revealed one of the drivers was impaired by alcohol. The driver was given violation tickets. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured,” VPD Media Relations Officer Tania Visintin told Daily Hive.

Right after, you can hear a call to 911 from the dash cam driver’s point of view.

The driver who ran the red then tumbles out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle onto the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.

Thankfully, the reader said the taxi driver, passenger, and driver were all okay and didn’t require medical assistance.