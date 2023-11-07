Searching for a home outside of the city? Metrotown, which is fast becoming one of Metro Vancouver’s most vibrant and sought-after neighbourhoods to live in, is about to get a brand new community.

Reign, a new development located in the heart of downtown Burnaby, is setting the bar for urban living. Consisting of two impressive towers standing at 38 and 35 storeys, Reign’s distinctive architecture stands out amongst the Metrotown skyline.

Reign caters to a variety of lifestyles and life stages — from young single professionals to growing families, with both residential and rental homes, including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes.

All of the essential contemporary amenities you need for an elevated lifestyle are right at your doorstep. The north tower includes a rooftop lounge with outdoor BBQs and fire pits as well as an indoor chef’s kitchen with long table seating. There is also a spa with a steam room, sauna, ceiling rain showers, an outdoor cold plunge, and a hot tub.

Meanwhile, a state-of-the-art fitness centre spans two storeys and includes a yoga room, a half basketball court, and a mini putt course.

In the south tower, residents will find a theatre room, children’s playroom, indoor and outdoor co-working spaces, outdoor mini putt, sun lounge, an outdoor children’s playground, and a dog spa.

Designed with the intent to help foster a sense of community, all amenities are accessible from both buildings.

One of the standout features of Reign is its unparalleled location. Residents are just a short walk from three local shopping malls — Metropolis, Crystal Mall, and the Old Orchard Shopping Centre. And when you’re craving time in nature, you can enjoy a serene stroll in Central Park, which is located just five minutes away.

Plus, with both Metrotown and Patterson SkyTrain Stations within walking distance, getting anywhere in Metro Vancouver is effortless.

Biking or driving? Both towers offer ample space for vehicle parking and bicycle storage in five underground levels, making it even easier for residents to get around.

Homes at Reign come in three colour schemes — light, medium, and dark — and feature laminate wood flooring.

Modern kitchens include premium Miele appliance packages, undercabinet lighting, sleek quartz countertops, and full-height backsplashes.

Meanwhile, primary bathrooms feature elegant quartz countertops, laminate or painted cabinet doors with soft-close hardware, handheld and rain-head showers, bidets, and a two-drawer floating vanity.

Interested? For more information about Reign, or to register for priority access now, click here.