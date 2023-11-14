Artistic rendering of the new E-One Moli battery manufacturing plant at 20000 Stewart Crescent, Maple Ridge. (E-One Moli)

With the help of the provincial and federal governments, a massive lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plant will be built in Metro Vancouver.

The Canadian division of Taiwan-based E-One Moli Energy will redevelop its existing industrial building at 20000 Stewart Crescent in Maple Ridge’s Maple Meadows Business Park into a new $1.05 billion state-of-the-art manufacturing plant with a new seven-storey, 450,000 sq ft complex of research and development, office, and manufacturing space.

To support the project, the Government of Canada is providing an investment of about $205 million, and the Government of British Columbia is offering $80 million. The remainder will come from E-One Moli and other private sources, representing one of the largest foreign investments in high-tech manufacturing facilities in BC in memory.

The new facility is expected to support 450 high-quality permanent jobs, including 350 new additional jobs and 100 existing jobs.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

“British Columbians have long been known for their innovation in the clean-technology space. Today, as we secure a major clean battery manufacturing project in Maple Ridge, we build on that expertise to secure hundreds of middle-class jobs, while fighting climate change,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.

BC Premier David Eby added, “As our province builds a stronger, cleaner economy, we open the door to immense opportunities in the private sector that value BC as a centre for innovation, investment and cutting-edge technology,” said Premier David Eby.

According to the provincial government, BC’s minor sector will be a source of the critical minerals needed to produce the end products from this facility, which will be the largest factory in Canada for high-performance lithium-ion battery cells.

The company anticipates this single facility in Maple Ridge will produce up to 135 million battery cells per year for automotive vehicles, aerospace, consumer electronics, power tools, garden trimmers, and medical devices.

This will enable the production of domestically created battery products instead of solely depending on products produced and imported from Asia.

“E-One Moli believes in total climate commitment as well as total care commitment and looks forward to producing a pure green battery to support the world’s energy transition,” said Nelson Chang, chairman of E-One Moli Energy (Canada) Limited and E-One Moli Quantum Energy.

With the new government funding, construction on the new facility is expected to begin in June 2024 to enable the start of operations in 2028.