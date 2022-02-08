It wasn’t the ending Justine Dufour-Lapointe dreamt for her third Olympics experience.

But it’ll have a profound impact nonetheless.

Dufour-Lapointe, who finished 20th in women’s moguls skiing after a devastating crash effectively ended her chances of a return to the podium at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, took to Instagram to share an incredible message in the wake of Olympic heartbreak.

"Thank you so much to everyone at home. I love you so much. I always felt all your support. You were here until the end" ❤️ Justine Dufour-Lapointe talks about never giving up, her sisters, and sends love to everyone back home A class act 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ti0YeSb04W — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

“In life, we fall, we cry, and go through a whole range of emotions,” wrote Dufour-Lapointe, who, despite the harsh fall, picked herself up and finished her run. “Yesterday it happened in front of you, at one of the most important moments of my life.

“All the athletes you see during these Olympics have lived through difficult years, filled with pitfalls. It was a lot of sacrifices to get here. I couldn’t give up before crossing the finish line. It was important to me. I did it without thinking about it, it was natural.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justine Dufour-Lapointe (@justinedufourlapointe)

Beijing was her fourth Olympic experience.

Dufour-Lapointe finished fifth as an 18-year-old at Vancouver 2010 and made the podium at Sochi 2014 with a silver medal — behind younger sister Justine.

Dufour-Lapointe also competed in her third Games, alongside Justine and eldest sister Maxime, at PyeongChang 2018, finishing 17th.

The family was just the third trio of sisters to compete in the same individual event at the Winter Games in 2018.

The best person to have by your side is a sister ❤️ Chloé Dufour-Lapointe comforts sister her Justine pic.twitter.com/B8YTSSMb5A — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

Justine, also in the 2022 competition, quickly met Dufour-Lapointe at the bottom of the hill following the Olympic-ending crash.

“I’m still heartbroken, but I don’t think I’ve ever been this big in one day,” Dufour-Lapointe said in the post. “It was intense, it was real. This is the Olympic Games. I was myself to the end and I leave Beijing with an experience of a lifetime.

“Chloe and Maxime: Thank you. I couldn’t dream of having bigger and more beautiful sisters than you. My love is unconditional.

“You at home: I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love, the messages, and all the support you have given me since yesterday. I love you! I go home proud of myself and certainly grew from this experience.”