Charges laid after 60-year-old "violently robbed" in DTES home invasion

A man in his 60s had to be taken to hospital after a violent home invasion on the Downtown Eastside earlier this month.

In a release, Vancouver police say two suspects forced their way into the victim’s home near East Hastings Street and Gore Avenue on July 5.

“They violently beat him and stole his various possessions. The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries,” reads the statement, although the extent of his injuries is not known.

An investigation was launched after the incident by detectives with the VPD’s Major Crime Section.

Two people have now been charged with numerous offences — including break-and-enter, robbery, unlawful confinement, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon.

Steven Flett, 37, and Dustin Gastl, 40, will be held in custody until their next court appearance.