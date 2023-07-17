"Don't pull over": Drivers scolded for stopping to view BC wildfires

BC drivers are being cautioned against stopping to view wildfires along BC’s highways.

Tweets from several BC driving-related social media accounts have been shared warning drivers that it is unsafe.

According to those accounts, some motorists have been stopping to take pictures of wildfires.

“Motorists should not stop on the road to view/photograph #wildfires as it is simply not safe, or prudent to do so. #BCHwys,” reads a tweet from DriveBC, posted yesterday morning.



Last week, BC Transportation tweeted that it had been hearing reports that people had been pulling over to look at wildfires along several BC highway routes.

“Please don’t pull over for a view. Drive to the conditions and use radios on radio-controlled roads,” the tweet read.

Then, BC Transportation tweeted a reminder to motorists travelling near the Young Creek wildfire yesterday.

#BCHwy20 remains OPEN at this time near the Young Creek wildfire.

A reminder to motorists travelling in the area – please do not stop to view the fire. Check https://t.co/NCVlkn102s for current road conditions. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/57w9LKPOAJ — BC Transportation (@TranBC) July 16, 2023

In response to people stopping to view BC wildfires, several Twitter users have responded.

One person tweeted, “What does it say about society in general that that has to be said?”

Another user tweeted, “Motorists should instead drive back home, contemplate their part in climate change, get rid of their car, and start using something more responsible.”