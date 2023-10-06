Driver confirmed dead in fiery, head-on crash on BC's Highway 1

Police in BC are releasing more information about a fatal head-on crash near Spence’s Bridge on Thursday.

Just before 7 am, two tractor-trailers hit each other head-on while coming around a curve. One of the trucks rolled down a steep embankment and came to rest on the railway track below.

The trucks then caught on fire, and the driver of the truck that fell was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity hasn’t been released, but police say he was from the Lower Mainland.

You might also like: Driver unaccounted for in crash that closed the Trans-Canada Highway in BC

When police initially announced the crash Thursday, they said the driver was unaccounted for. He’s now confirmed dead.

The driver of the second truck didn’t receive any major injuries and was able to speak with first responders at the scene. He is cooperating with the investigation.

🎥credit Skilled Truckers Canada shows the wreckage from the crash on Highway 1 https://t.co/hEI77b13I4 pic.twitter.com/XBJjJdB5jl — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) October 5, 2023

The fiery crash closed the highway and the railway for several hours Thursday, but both have now reopened.

BC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Not many details are available yet, but drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as contributing factors.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video footage from the scene is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol’s Kamloops section at 250-828-3111 ext 2.

With files from Daily Hive’s Claire Fenton