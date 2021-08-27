A lottery ticket could get you this celebrity-worthy $2.6M Vancouver home

It’s not every day you get the chance to score a prime piece of Vancouver real estate.

As part of this year’s BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Dream Lottery, which is ongoing until October 14, a total of eight grand prizes are up for grabs — including a $2.3 million cash option and seven prize home packages.

Among the incredible real estate packages is a luxurious sub-penthouse suite in the city’s vibrant Oakridge neighbourhood. So, let’s take a peek inside at what could be yours for the price of a $100 lottery ticket.

Coco Oakridge, the district’s newest mid-rise development, is known for having some of the city’s best shopping — and is mere blocks away from Queen Elizabeth Park.

The 1,610 sq ft suite yields three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a den, and a 634 sq ft balcony that may just be bigger than your current apartment. From said balcony, North Shore mountain views make for a stunning backdrop to al fresco dinners and cocktail happy hours.

The concrete build is solid with expansive windows that give way to tons of natural light. Inside, designs from the award-winning Cristina Oberti Interior Design come alive.

Striking, modern, and refined are all words that come to mind. The kitchen, the heart of any home, features finishes from Italy’s top kitchen brand, Scavolini. The modern kitchen package also includes a Gaggenau stainless steel gas cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher, and hood fan.

Its quartz countertops and island are sleek and stylish, a complement to the integrated LED lighting overhead.

Once again, Scavolini features shine in the home’s three bathrooms, including the oak-coloured cabinets. Here, you’ll also find marble vanity countertops, herringbone wall tile, a marble shower base, porcelain-tiled floors, and a modern soaker tub.

Amenity-wise, Coco Oakridge’s inner courtyard boasts a full kitchen and dining area with garden views for entertaining. The rooftop patio, too, gives way to expansive 360-degree views.

At the end of the day, whether or not you’re the lucky local who gets to call this place home, you can feel good knowing the proceeds of your lottery ticket are going towards a worthy cause.

The money raised will go towards supporting research breakthroughs that can help conquer childhood illnesses. Every year, BC Children’s Hospital treats over 96,000 kids — many of them fighting against debilitating diseases or chronic conditions.

By helping raise research funds, you can help the foundation advance studies that have the potential to solve the biggest health challenges for children.

Currently, over 1,000 researchers at BC Children’s are working hard to solve these mysteries — and the progress they make directly impacts the lives of children in BC and around the world.

From opening the door to novel therapies for conditions like childhood cancer or rare diseases to making life-changing advancements, your support can help bring new hope to the children and families who need it most.

To participate in the Dream Lottery and join BC Children’s Hospital Foundation in their quest to conquer childhood illness, you can visit bcchildren.com.