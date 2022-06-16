Drake's seventh studio album release is just hours away

Buckle up, Drake’s seventh studio album is literally hours away.

Drake announced the news on social media, sharing that the album is dropping at midnight tonight.

Honestly, Nevermind is Drake’s first official album release since the record-breaking Certified Lover Boy dropped on September 3 last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Drake’s previous album broke records on both Apple Music and Spotify for the largest streaming debut on both platforms, breaking a record previously set by Drake himself.

Despite not having released a new album since last fall, Drake has stayed in the headlines in recent weeks, particularly because of his love of Justin Bieber’s Timbits.

The reaction to the news of Drake’s next album has been unsurprisingly hectic. Drake shared the news on his Instagram page and in just 25 minutes the post received over half a million likes, and probably millions of fire emojis.

“Summer has officially started,” wrote someone in response.

If you’ve been asking yourself, “What’s my summer anthem going to be?”

It sounds like Drake may have just answered you.