What happened to Draisaitl? Oilers superstar leaves Game 1 briefly

The Edmonton Oilers could possibly be without one of their best players and Game 1 hasn’t even finished yet.

Leon Draisaitl left the Oilers bench midway through the second period of Game 1 against the Vancouver Canucks after taking a very short shift where he looked like he was in some sort of discomfort. No update on his status for the rest of the game has been disclosed by the team.

Leon Draisaitl has left the Oilers bench and has yet to return. pic.twitter.com/veQ1suliid — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

Losing Draisaitl would be a big loss for the Oilers as he has been one of their best players in the postseason so far. He was able to pick up two assists in the game before leaving the bench.

In six playoff games this season, Draisaitl has picked up five goals and 12 points.

*Update: After missing half of the second period, Draisaitl has returned to the game for the third period.