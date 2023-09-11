DraftKings apologizes for 9/11-themed betting offer

Popular sportsbook and fantasy sports service DraftKings has issued an apology after an ill-advised 9/11-themed parlay bet was offered on their service.

On the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City at the World Trade Center, DraftKings offered up a parlay with +651 odds for the New York Mets, Yankees, and Jets to all win their respective games tonight.

Images of the parlay, which was titled “Never Forget” and included the tagline “Bet these New York teams to win tonight on 9/11,” circulated widely on social media before eventually being taken down.

Combining the odds of three teams in a particular city or with some other connection is a common practice for sportsbooks, but it’s typically not done in combination with one of the most devastating days in American history.

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” DraftKings wrote in a short statement on social media. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”

The company did not state how many participants placed the bet, or if the affected bettors would see the parlay offer nullified and their money returned.