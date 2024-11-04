New Vancouver development is elevating everyday living with a private amenities club

If you’re looking for a place to call home in the heart of Vancouver, this new community might just be for you.

Perfectly placed where Burrard meets Davie, Monogram is a collection of 260 one-, two-, and three-bed homes that blend chic urban living with stunning natural surroundings. This sophisticated high-rise is now previewing and coming to the market for sales very soon.

Residents will be just a short walk away from the West End, English Bay Beach, Yaletown, and the Financial District, and get panoramic views of the North Shore Mountains, False Creek, and beyond. And no, you don’t have to be sky-high to soak it all in, these views can be enjoyed from as low as the 14th floor.

And while its location is unmatched, what truly sets Monogram apart is its next-level amenities (over 15,000 sq ft of amenities to be exact!). So, let’s take a sneak peek inside.

Club Monogram

It’s true — you really can have it all. At Club Monogram, on the building’s eighth floor, you’ll find an expansive space where wellness, work, and social life come together.

Club Monogram boasts resort-like features, such as a year-round heated pool, hot tub, and poolside infrared sauna for ultimate relaxation, and a dynamic work area that caters to the demands of modern life. The layout allows the different spaces to interact and speak to each other, creating a sense of harmony, but can be separated off into private environments for residents to enjoy as well.

When you want to enjoy some time with friends, the chef-worthy kitchen, complete with a full-sized fridge, convection oven, dishwasher, bar, and sophisticated dining areas, is ideal for hosting celebrations in the Entertaining Lounge. Who needs dinner reservations when you have everything you need to host a memorable meal at home?!

Club Monogram is also home to a digital room designed to accommodate sports screenings, movies, virtual reality, gaming, and karaoke.

The Summit

Soaring above the city on the 49th floor, The Summit is Monogram’s rooftop sanctuary.

Here, residents can enjoy rooftop yoga sessions, evening cocktails, outdoor movies on the projection screen, or sunset lounging in outdoor spaces complete with a cozy fireplace and plush seating.

It’s even got a rooftop putting green — a perfect way to entertain pals while admiring the views of Vancouver’s stunning cityscape and the mountains beyond.

A state-of-the-art health and fitness centre

At Monogram’s health and fitness centre, every detail is crafted to elevate your fitness goals — and let’s just say, it goes way beyond your typical treadmill-and-weights setup!

From dedicated areas for training, yoga, and meditation to more luxe touches like the poolside infrared sauna, it offers a holistic approach to nurturing both body and mind. You’ll even find spa-like private showers, changing rooms, and lockers.

Endless spaces to entertain, work, and play

Monogram is designed to foster community and connection while also providing plenty of private areas for solitude and relaxation. Essentially, you get the best of both worlds. Whether it’s cozy corners for quiet reflection, workspaces for remote workdays, or expansive lounges for gathering with friends, there’s a perfect spot for every mood throughout the building.

All amenity spaces at Monogram make use of warm materials to create an inviting, relaxed atmosphere where you’ll actually want to spend time.

The building also features a full-service concierge, a package and delivery room, a dog wash station, and a curated bike lounge which includes a bike repair area and water station, conveniently located adjacent to bike storage.

Sales at Monogram are now previewing by private appointment. For more information or to register your interest now, click here.