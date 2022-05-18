These beautiful downtown Langley rentals start at $1,640 a month (PHOTOS)

Today’s widely adopted hybrid and remote working cultures are giving professionals the flexibility to be based in any location they choose and truly get to know a new area, whether downtown Langley or further afield.

The pandemic spurred a change in home purchasing preferences for a significant number of BC residents, with 30% reporting interest in buying in the suburbs, according to 2021 survey findings. If you plan to purchase a home in the suburbs in the future, wouldn’t you want to experience the city you choose before then?

Renting a home at Parque on Park, a brand-new, premium building brought to life by Quarry Rock Developments (QRD) and designed by Keystone Architects, gives you the opportunity to do that. The 93-unit rental complex, powered by Mondofi smart technology, is a one-of-a-kind building with a tenant experience engineered for the future.

Immediately, one key differentiator of Parque on Park shines through: it’s a clean energy mecca. To make this happen in alignment with BC’s Clean Energy Plan, QRD and Mondofi worked with BC Hydro, and the result is a rooftop designed with solar panels that provide enough power to run half of the house load.

Included in this power coverage are electric vehicle (EV) chargers; the building offers a fleet of five Volkswagen ID.4 EVs exclusively for residents. To use the car-sharing service, tenants need only take the elevator to the underground parkade and access one of the available vehicles using the app-controlled access system.

Parque on Park strives to make the process of renting streamlined and efficient, and it achieves this with professional building management provided by Mondofi Realty Ltd. and Mondofi’s all-in-one app integration.

“Mondofi provides a foundation of smart building technology onto which a residential development can add various modules that are applicable to its tenants’ needs,” Leigh Angman, founder of Mondofi Media Ltd., tells us.

Through the convenient app, tenants can conduct a multitude of tasks, including signing leases during onboarding, requesting maintenance service, accessing the building, making rent payments, booking elevators, and accessing and paying for on-site EVs — with more building integration and functionality planned. Mondofi’s robust and secure access control system also features large 42” touchscreen panels for guest entry.

“You do not need a key or a car to live in our building, just a smartphone,” says Matt Weber, principal at QRD.

“We’re really excited about being a part of the Parque project as it will serve as a complete installation of the Mondofi operating system,” says Angman. “The vision of Matt Weber and Rich Lawson, QRD principals, has really assisted in the development of Mondofi features, and we’re looking forward to the months and years ahead as we continue to evolve with them.”

Parque on Park is undoubtedly a cohesive community, located within walking distance of downtown Langley’s planned SkyTrain terminus and surrounded by everyday amenities. The slew of resident amenities closer to home is notable, too, including a rooftop pickleball court with children’s playground and an indoor fitness centre.

Those with a green thumb can make the most of the rooftop community gardens, complete with planter boxes. Aside from the resident amenities provided, the rooftop area boasts terraces where residents can come to relax and connect with neighbours. And if you are a pet owner (bonus: the building is pet-friendly), your furry friend will have access to an integrated dog run with two entrances.

An on-site package delivery room and smart storage lockers with app-controlled access add to the premium offerings tenants can enjoy at Parque on Park, making it hassle-free if an online order arrives when you’re not home.

Inside the rental homes, no detail has been spared with exquisite interior decor and quality finishes. Breathtaking city and mountain views can be admired from premium units within the building.

Meanwhile, some aspects come as standard in all units, including Navien all-in-one heating, tankless hot water, and air conditioning.

“We do not build any buildings without air conditioning. We believe a comfortable living and working environment is key, especially the way our last few summers have been,” says Weber.

Every prospective resident will be a part of a lower impact community — before they move in — because the building saw extensive prefabrication during construction, with all resulting waste disposed of responsibly through off-site recycling. The building has been responsibly designed and built with the environment in mind, and as a result, is expected to achieve Step 2 equivalency, making it 10% more energy efficient.

Becoming a tenant at Parque on Park means you’ll have the benefit of moving into a building by a developer with more than 50 years of combined experience in construction, development, real estate, and investment.

In addition to rental buildings, QRD specializes in townhomes, commercial spaces, industrial spaces, and subdivisions. The developer currently has other development projects underway, with approximately four townhome collections slated to launch in the Fraser Valley in the next two years.

While The Oak in South Surrey recently wrapped up sales, QRD’s next residential offering coming to market is a collection of 87 stunning townhomes at Willoughby, with sales starting soon.

To see Parque on Park — the highly anticipated downtown Langley rental — for yourself, come to the July 1 launch party, a family-friendly event with live music, food, games for kids, and a tour of the building. To learn more about the developer, visit qrd.ca or follow them on Instagram. To register for tenancy, visit parquelangley.mondofi.com.