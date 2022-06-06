Most people have their favourite Doritos chip flavour and the limited-time-only Doritos Ketchup tortilla chips were a popular choice.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen them on store shelves, but they’re back!

Returning for one final time, Doritos Ketchup is returning with the same crunchy, vinegary, and bold corn chip taste.

Amazingly, to celebrate the Canadian fan favourite snack and reflect on its history, the Doritos brand commissioned a massive, Renaissance-inspired painting by Canadian artist Kristy Gordon.

The canvas painting is an impressive piece of art with great size at nine feet tall and seven feet wide.

Don’t wait too long to grab a few bags of these popular chips because they won’t be around forever.

