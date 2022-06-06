FoodFood News

Doritos Ketchup tortilla chips now available across Canada

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
Jun 6 2022, 4:48 pm
Doritos Ketchup tortilla chips now available across Canada
Most people have their favourite Doritos chip flavour and the limited-time-only Doritos Ketchup tortilla chips were a popular choice.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen them on store shelves, but they’re back!

Returning for one final time, Doritos Ketchup is returning with the same crunchy, vinegary, and bold corn chip taste.

 

A post shared by Doritos Canada (@doritosca)

Amazingly, to celebrate the Canadian fan favourite snack and reflect on its history, the Doritos brand commissioned a massive, Renaissance-inspired painting by Canadian artist Kristy Gordon.

The canvas painting is an impressive piece of art with great size at nine feet tall and seven feet wide.

Doritos Canada

Don’t wait too long to grab a few bags of these popular chips because they won’t be around forever.

