Are you looking to grow your fur family?

These two adorable cats have been in a shelter for more than a year and are looking for someone to love them and take care of them.

According to Cat Rescue and Therapy Society, Donnie and Saffron are like any other kitties – they like to relax in a comfortable place, watch birds out of a window, but most of all they like treats.

“Food is what will make your relationship with them strong – feed them at regular intervals, and they’ll see how valuable you are to them. They will take treats from your hand and follow you around to get what they like.”

In a post, the group says, “not long ago they were terrified in humans’ presence, and now they are not scared anymore but avoid touching and are just starting to play with humans.”

They need someone who will be patient enough to respect their boundaries for now and build more trust to possibly expand those boundaries.

The two siblings were born in 2018, are bonded and need to be adopted together. Donnie is a male and Saffron is a female.

Right now, they are living at the PetSmart at Panorama Village in Surrey.

If you are interesting in being their angel and adopting, you can fill out this adoption form.

Cat Therapy and Rescue Society also has a number of other cuties up for adoption as well.