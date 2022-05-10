You can eat for a cause at these 5 popular restaurants around the Lower Mainland

With so many amazing spots on the Vancouver food scene map, the oh so difficult question is always either “where to go” or “what to try next.” To make that call a little easier for you, we’re offering some guidance with a list of five spots that use local BC ingredients and suppliers, and until June 19, 2022, will be participating in making a donation to a good cause for every purchase of a qualifying menu item.

Each of the following restaurants are featuring specific menu items that, when ordered, BC’s dairy farmers will donate $3 to Food Banks BC on behalf of BC’s dairy farmers. With locations all across the city and part of your purchase going directly towards a worthy cause, we’re giving you a super easy excuse to dine out (goodbye, dreadful dinner prep).

This uber-popular, all-day breakfast and lunch cafe is worth the sometimes inevitable wait times. The recipes are inspired by the south, featuring house-made cornbread, buttermilk biscuits, and fried chicken. Here, you can expect a warm and rustic atmosphere that will have you feeling extra cozy while sipping your morning latte.

Whether you plan to hit the Kitsilano, Downtown Vancouver, or even the Victoria location, there are three dishes we recommend you try (trust us). Our front-runners for must-eats include the Cinnamon Bun Pancakes, a triple stack of cinnamon swirled pancakes topped with house-made maple butter and sweet cream cheese icing, the Apple Cinnamon French Toast (sautéed BC apples in house-made maple butter), or the Fried Chicken and Waffles (house-made with buttermilk fried chicken and pork sausage gravy). Struggling for which ones to order — why not get all three?

Address: 2153 West 4th Avenue, Kitsilano

Phone: 604-423-3350

Address: 556 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-1992

Facebook | Instagram

Fable Restaurants

Short for “farm to table,” Fable has certainly created a presence for themselves in the city, now with three locations — Fable Kitchen, Fable Diner, and Fable Diner & Bar — across Vancouver that are all offering drool-worthy menu items in partnership with BC’s dairy farmers.

Fable Kitchen, known for its fresh and local dishes, is featuring its best-selling Duck Meatball, served with tagliatelle and fresh parmesan foam, and its Pulled Pork Pancake.

Once featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Fable Diner is known for its brunch, burgers, and famous milkshakes. To make a $3 donation to Food Banks BC here, order one of their classic milkshake flavours, the Cheesecake, the Grilled Cheese Sandwich with brie, swiss, cheddar, and butter, or the classic Mac & Cheese.

Last but certainly not least, Fable Diner & Bar offers some of the favourite dishes served at Fable Kitchen and it’s also open for brunch seven days a week. Here, order either the Grilled Cheese Sandwich, the Kits Bowl, or the Cookies & Cream (a white chocolate panna cotta with fudge sauce and chocolate cookie crumble), to automatically have your donation made.

Address: 1944 West 4th Avenue, Kitsilano

Phone: 604-732-1322

Facebook | Instagram

Address: 151 East Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-3463

Facebook | Instagram

Address: 755 Richards Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-2253

Instagram

This chic cafe holds two homes in Vancouver — downtown and in Kitsilano — that serve up ready-to-go and dine-in items like freshly baked pastries, gourmet sandwiches, crisp salads, nourishing soups, and decadent desserts.

At either location, Bel Café’s Blueberry Rooibos Tea Latte, Caramelized White Chocolate & Peanut Cookies, or an Orange Cranberry Scone will all see a $3 donation made by BC’s dairy farmers.

Address: 1780 West 3rd Street, Kitsilano

Phone: 604-736-5812

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-7000

Facebook | Instagram

Taking it outside of Metro Vancouver for a minute, this comfort food-focused restaurant is all about enjoying a good meal in a welcoming environment. With five locations in BC, (the two nearest Vancouver in Hope and Maple Ridge), it’s obvious that we West Coasters can’t get enough of this joint’s from-scratch cooking approach.

At any Home Restaurant location, diners have a wide range of items to choose from throughout the BC Dairy partnership. Choose from chocolate or coconut cream pies entirely baked in-house, The Big Cheese grilled sandwich loaded with mozzarella and cheddar, the Rocky Mountain Bowl, or the Veggie Lovers Breakfast Bowl. Truly something to curb any craving at this place.

Address: 665 Old Hope Princeton Way, Hope

Phone: 604-869-5558

Facebook

Address: 21667 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge

Phone: 604-476-1600

Facebook

As such a famed and historic hub, it’s not surprising that The Old Spaghetti Factory has a total of eight locations across BC, including the ones in and around Vancouver as well as spots in Whistler, Kelowna, and Victoria. Since first opening its doors in Gastown in 1970, the spaghetti house has always offered a classic and all-inclusive menu featuring all-time favourites as well as more contemporary plates.

The Old Spaghetti Factory is dishing out three mouthwatering options for their partnership with BC Dairy, all featuring BC-based ingredients. Here, order the Lasagna, “Mama Pelosi’s Secret Homemade Recipe”, the Manicotti, or the Seafood Fettucine Alfredo with Ocean Wise scallops and white shrimps.



Address: 53 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-684-1288

Address: 14200 Entertainment Boulevard #110, Richmond

Phone: 604-277-8373

Address: 20077 91a Avenue, Langley

Phone: 604-513-1673

Address: 50 Eighth Street, New Westminister

Phone: 604-524-9788

Address: 2030 Sumas Way, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-854-1130

Facebook | Instagram

Is your stomach grumbling yet? Get out there and order any one of these delectable dishes to automatically make a $3 donation to Food Banks BC on behalf of BC’s dairy farmers. To learn more about your local dairy farmers and BC-produced products, visit bcdairy.ca.