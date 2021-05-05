Donald Trump will remain banned from Facebook "indefinitely"

Back in January, former President Donald Trump was banned from Facebook and Instagram “indefinitely” because of the risk he posed to incite violence.

Today, the Facebook Oversight Board upheld their ban and will complete a review of the length of the suspension within six months.

“It is not permissible for Facebook to keep a user off the platform for an undefined period, with no criteria for when or whether the account will be restored,” the board said in its decision.

Mark Zuckerberg initially banned Trump for using his Facebook to “incite violent insurrection” against the government, and he said that the president’s decision to condone the violent actions of his supporters had “disturbed” people around the world.

The risks of allowing Trump continued access to his accounts is “too great,” the Facebook founder wrote.