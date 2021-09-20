FoodFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Domino's Canada is offering 50% off all pizzas this week

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Sep 20 2021, 11:42 am
Domino's Canada is offering 50% off all pizzas this week
@dominoscanada/Instagram

Domino’s Pizza Canada is starting the week off strong with a mouthwatering deal you can’t pass on.

Customers can get 50% off all pizzas from now until September 26.

Now, that’s a deal you can’t say no to!

This offer is an online exclusive and the code 87FB must be used at checkout to proceed with the half-off deal.

Run, don’t walk, and get your hands on some cheesy goodness for half the price.

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT