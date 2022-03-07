FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsSpecials & Deals

Domino's Canada: Get 50% off all pizzas this week only

Hogan Short
Mar 7 2022, 5:01 pm
Domino’s Canada has just announced a deal that’s a great way to start the week.

Starting today until March 13, Domino’s Canada will be offering 50% off all pizzas.

This exciting deal stops before March 14, or Pi Day (3.14), so this is a deliciously affordable way to celebrate the annual tradition.

Available for online orders only, you simply go to the Domino’s website, select the deal coupon, use the code: 87FB, choose the carry-out or delivery option, and select your pizza!

There are over 20 different pizzas to choose from, including a create-your-own option if you’d prefer to get creative with it.

You can customize existing pizzas in several different ways; just change the crust, sauce, cheese, or even the toppings.

Of course, there’s more food on the Domino’s menu like wings, sides, dipping sauces and more, but it’s the 50% off all pizzas on the order that has our mouthes watering this week.

It’ll be hard not to take advantage of this half-off deal every day of the week.

Treat yourself to a pizza or two or six this week!

Domino’s Canada

When: March 7 to March 13

Instagram

