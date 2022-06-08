The best dog-friendly patios in Vancouver to enjoy with your pooch

Vancouver may be an outdoorsy city with plenty of pups, but it’s also notorious for not being very dog-friendly when it comes to transit, dining, or home rentals.

This is why dog-friendly patios are such a big deal here – the moment the weather turns warm, there’s nothing else quite like bringing your four-legged friend along with you for a patio drink.

Lucky for us, there are quite a few eateries in and around the city with pup-friendly policies, which means your pooch can enjoy patio privileges alongside you.

We don’t like to leave our four-legged friends at home and we know you feel the same. So next time you decide to go out for a coffee or a meal along with your pup, check out these joints that provide a welcoming space for your pup.

Here are just some of the fantastic dog-friendly patios in and around Vancouver to visit with your pooch.

Mahony’s Tavern is a casual Irish pub located right on the water in False Creek, giving you some of the best views in town. Its patio is dog-friendly and you can tie your pooch right next to your table to give you maximum closeness with your furry friend.

Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-0234

Provence Marinaside is a restaurant offering brunch as well as seafood dishes with a French twist. It has a front patio that’s dog-friendly, so you can have your pooch close by as your having a meal.

Address: 1177 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-4144

Both the LOCAL Public Eatery locations in Kitsilano and Gastown offer dog-friendly spaces. You can have your dog safely tied up outside the railing in the Gastown location and over at the Kitsilano location, you can have your dog tied up near the entrance where the designated dog area is located.

Address: 3 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-737-4277

Address: 2210 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-3589

Located in the heart of Port Moody, Moody Ales is a popular craft beer spot that’s proud to be dog-friendly. Its Instagram page features all the pooches that have stopped by along with their owners for a drink or two. Time to show your furry friend off while enjoying the brewery’s craft beer.

Address: 2601 Murray Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-492-3911

The Parkside Brewery has a dog-friendly patio that has water bowls and turfs so your pooch can enjoy the space as much as you do. The brewery is also very proud to be a dog-friendly craft brewery, going as far as creating an Instagram page called Barkside Brewery exclusively for the dogs that visit.

Address: 2731 Murray Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-492-2731

Red Truck Beer has an open space patio to accommodate you and your furry friend. This is another dog-friendly craft brewery offering puppy parking, along with free doggy treats and water bowls at the brewery. There’s also a park right next to the patio, making it one of the most perfect spots for you and your pooch.

Address: 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-4733

The Union is a restaurant serving a taste of Southeast Asia. You can enjoy daily specials including an all-day happy hour every Sunday. There is also have a dog-friendly patio and you can tie your furry friend on the other side, close enough to accompany you as you eat.

Address: 219 Union Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3230

The Arbor is a local, plant-based restaurant located on Main Street that has two patios. One is a zen-garden patio, while the other one is a small bar-style patio that provides space for your pooch to be nearby as you enjoy your meal.

Address: 3941 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-3256

Dalina is a cafe that will serve you a taste of Italy. It’s also a dog-friendly cafe that provides a safe spot right in front of the store to tie your pup as you sip on some coffee on the patio. Dalina also has treats available for your little pooch inside.

Address: 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4364

Le Marche St. George is another dog-friendly cafe that lets your pup accompany you outside as you look through the menu and enjoy treats from the list of food options that includes a variety of pâtisseries, crepes, flatbreads, quiches, and of course, coffee.

Address: 4393 St. George Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-5107

East Van Brewing has a large curbside patio that’s complete with picnic tables, as well as umbrellas to provide shade for you and your pup on the sunniest days. The dog-loving staff is also on hand to provide water bowls to make sure your four-legged friend feels as comfortable and happy as you are.

Address: 1675 Venables Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3822

Here’s a cafe offering special coffee roasted in the Pacific Northwest. All three 49th Parallel locations are super dog-friendly, and both the Kitsilano and Main Street locations provide space to tie your furry friend near you. The downtown location lets you have your pup on the patio so you can enjoy a cup of coffee with your pooch right beside you.

Address: 689 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-4905

Address: 2902 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-4901

Address: 2198 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-420-4901

Over at Black Kettle Brewing company, you can purchase a blanket for $5 to make your furry friend as comfy as possible as they hang close to you on the patio. Staff will also provide your pooch with a water bowl and a little treat. Black Kettle Brewing food truck will also serve your furry friend a burger made with high-quality meat.

Address: 720 Copping Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-969-1501

Coo Coo Coffee

Located right in Yaletown, Coo Coo Coffee is a relaxing cafe stop for you and your pup after a nice walk. Your little pooch can join you on the patio as you sip on some of the popular coffee selections and snacks.

Address: 477 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3332

R&B Brewing has two outdoor patios as well as a team of dog-loving staff that will provide your pooch with dog treats and water as you enjoy the famous high quality, hand-crafted ales and Lagers.

Address: 1-54 East 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-0275

Arbutus Coffee is a cafe located in Kitsilano serving a variety of freshly ground coffee and light meals for a quick fuel up. It has an outdoor space that happily welcomes your furry friend to be by you as you sip and snack.

Address: 2200 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-5644

Uncle Abe’s

At this Main Street bar, dogs aren’t only welcome but encouraged. Uncle Abe’s offers a dog play area on the patio, special treats, as well as Vancouver’s first “dogtails” – non-alcoholic cocktails for your canine friends.

Address: 3032 Main Street, Vancouver

Main Street Brewing

This Mount Pleasant brewery has temporary patio tables set up for the summer, so both you and your pup can enjoy its craft beers in the sunshine. It also offers a water bowl so your pal doesn’t get thirsty.

Address: 261 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

33 Acres Brewing

This local favourite has a spacious seasonal patio that also happens to welcome four-legged friends. Grab a glass of your favourite brew and invite your pup along for an afternoon in the sun.

Address: 15 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Faculty Brewing

This inclusive, open-source craft brewery in Mount Pleasant has a huge patio – both on the street and alongside the building – which is very welcoming to dogs.

Address: 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Old Yale Brewing

This Chilliwack brewery has a massive covered patio area with picnic tables, cushy lounge chairs, string lights, and astro turf flooring, making it one of the top comfy and welcoming spots for pups in the Fraser Valley. It also regularly shares photos of cute furry guests on its Instagram account.

Address: 44550 South Sumas Road #404, Chilliwack

Field House

Both locations of this Fraser Valley brewery have pup-friendly patios, making it a perfect spot to bring your dog along. The Abbotsford location also has a huge yard with games, lawn chairs, and plenty of space to roam.

Address: 2281 West Railway Street, Abbotsford

Address: #102-9251 Woolly Dog Alley, Chilliwack

With files from Jory Oclarino, Hanna McLean, and Daryn Wright.