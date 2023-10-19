Sweet and loving dog abandoned outside Metro Vancouver shelter

An animal shelter in Burnaby has taken in the sweetest dog after he was abandoned.

According to the BC SPCA, Norman was left tied up at its front gate.

“Sadly he had no ID for us to trace an owner nor did anyone contact us about him,” a Facebook post from the shelter reads.

Since taking in and welcoming Norman to the shelter, the SPCA said he’s shown himself to be “very sweet and loving!”

“He is a strong boy and does need continued work to learn to walk with a loose leash and not pull but luckily he is very treat motivated and eager to learn.”

If you’re eager to adopt Norman, you can visit the SPCA centre during viewing hours at 3202 Norland Avenue.

You can also submit an online application and staff will contact the first suitable adopter to set up a visit.