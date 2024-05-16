Patio season is upon us! And we’ve found the perfect spot to dine al fresco all summer long.

Dockside Restaurant, located in the Granville Island Hotel at 1253 Johnston Street, is embracing the season by opening its iconic waterfront patio for another year.

Open daily for breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and dinner, Dockside is well known for its sophisticated ambiance and creative seasonally-inspired dishes.

The restaurant has long been a favourite of both tourists and locals alike, and it’s got a few updated surprises in store to make this summer truly special for guests. Here’s a closer look!

Waterfront patio

Did we mention Dockside Restaurant has one of the most stunning patios in the city? Truly, the space is sure to impress at first sight. With over 200 seats, the patio offers breathtaking panoramic views of the False Creek waterfront and the city skyline.

The idyllic setting will make you feel like you’re on a mini vacation, even if you’re only five minutes away from bustling downtown Vancouver!

Innovative new menu items

With a brand-new executive chef on board, there are a whole host of new dining offerings at Dockside set to make a foodie’s dream come true this summer. Think classic Pacific Northwest-inspired flavours made with local ingredients, using a blend of Mediterranean and French techniques, plus a touch of Asian flair.

Some must-try dishes include the Octopus Carpaccio, the Tuna Tataki, and Halibut served with seasonal summer vegetables.

There are also new shared dining experiences that are sure to take patio dining to the next level, such as the seafood experience and the interactive table-side seared tartare — offered on Dockside’s dinner and lunch menus.

Insta-worthy summer cocktails

What’s patio life without a refreshing drink in hand, right? There are some new cocktails on the menu at Dockside, each one as eye-pleasing and elaborate as it is delicious.

Guests can enjoy a shimmering drink, a beverage with a touch of edible gold dust, or an Oaxaca Old Fashioned served in a smoke-filled capsule (the lid is lifted at the table, giving you that wow moment).

There’s so much more to explore, indulge, and enjoy during the summer season at Dockside Restaurant. Ready for an unforgettable dining experience? Reserve your table here.