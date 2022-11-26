It will be a truly memorable birthday for DJ Khaled, who just got the most unusual birthday present from Drake.

The American DJ, producer, and rapper celebrating his birthday on November 26 collaborated with Drake on tracks like “Staying Alive” and “Popstar.” And judging by Drake’s gift, it looks like the pair’s close enough to discuss toilets.

In an Instagram video, Khaled shows fans one of the four TOTO toilet bowls he received as a present from Drake — the same ones that Drake has in his own home.

“Real talk, my Queen and I been wanting this for our house!” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you, my brother!”

In the video, he excitedly shouts down the hall to his wife, “Honey, we got TOTO toilet bowls!”

Watch the video below:

And it’s easy to understand the hype. The futuristic-looking toilet bowl comes with some pretty amazing features: a UV cleaning system, a remote control, and a UV light.

It looks like the same toilet is available on Wayfair. Called the TOTO Neorest® Dual-Flush Elongated One-Piece Toilet with High-Efficiency Flush, it comes with a heated seat, dual flush, front and rear washlet in different wash modes, and a sensor that opens and closes the toilet lid.

The price: $11,806.

Khaled, overwhelmed by his friend’s thoughtful gift, describes it as “the most amazing toilet bowl I’ve seen in my life.”

“This might be the best gift ever, like real talk,” he said.

One feature he’s excited about: “I’m hearing there’s some music involved, too”

Khaled then gets philosophical about toilet bowls.

“That’s where you meditate and reflect on life,” he said. “Some of my best ideas come from me ‘taking a theory.’ Drake, we love you brother.”

If you’re not in the market for an $11,000 toilet bowl, currently, the most expensive TOTO toilet bowl available on the Home Depot site retails for $3,016.44. It’s not available in stores, but it does come with free shipping.