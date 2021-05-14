All the new shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this weekend

If you’re in the mood for streaming this weekend, Disney Plus has your back.

Disney Plus is launching the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (that’s a lot of musical), a new episode of John Stamos’ new show, another Mighty Ducks episode, and more.

If you want to get lost in Disney Plus for the next two days, here is what’s going on this weekend — actually.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2

In season two of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theatre competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.

Big Shot (Season 1 – New Episode)

John Stamos stars as a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (New Episode)

Set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

Confessions of a Shopaholic

A college grad lands a job as a financial journalist in New York City to support where she nurtures her shopping addiction and falls for a wealthy entrepreneur.

Grown-ish (Season 3 – New Episode)

From black-ish executive producer Kenya Barris comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey – Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter — as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Solar Opposites (Season 2 – New Episode)

The creator of Rick and Morty created Solar Opposites, which follows a family of aliens who move to middle America, where they debate whether life is better there or on their home planet.

In case you missed out, here is what dropped on Disney Plus earlier in May and April:

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 2)

An immersive, action-packed and discovery-led series following International teams of archaeologists during the excavation season in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

American Horror Story: Coven

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Disney Plus is also releasing its predecessors American Horror Story and American Horror Story: Asylum.

Ferdinand

After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure.

Murder on the Orient Express

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by bestselling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect.

Beneath The Planet of the Apes (1970)

The sole survivor of an interplanetary rescue mission searches for the only survivor of the previous expedition. He discovers a planet ruled by apes and an underground city run by telepathic humans.

Conquest of The Planet of the Apes (1972)

In a futuristic world that has embraced ape slavery, Caesar, the son of the late simians Cornelius and Zira, surfaces after almost twenty years of hiding out from the authorities, and prepares for a slave revolt against humanity.

Everyone’s Hero

A boy (Jake T. Austin) begins a grand journey to return Babe Ruth’s baseball bat before the deciding game of the 1932 World Series comes to a close.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer, Freddie Mercury.

Desperate Housewives (Season 2-8)

A close-knit group of housewives reside in Wisteria Lane. It may appear to be a seemingly perfect neighbourhood, but it hides many secrets, crimes, forbidden romances and domestic struggles.

Lost (Season 1-6)

The survivors of a plane crash are forced to work together in order to survive on a seemingly deserted tropical island.

Happy Endings (Season 1-3)

This Chicago-set sitcom follows the intertwined lives of six young urbanites trying to learn the ropes of adulthood. Through breakups and whatever other curveballs life throws them, the pals stick together.

Helstrom (Season 1 – New Episode)

Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, and their complicated dynamic as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Secrets of the Whales

Secrets of the Whales, from National Geographic, plunges viewers deep within the epicentre of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. Filmed over three years in 24 locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined.

American Dad – Season 16

Season 16 of the popular animated sitcom follows the escapades of Stan Smith, a conservative CIA Agent dealing with family life, and keeping America safe, all in the most absurd way possible.

Earth Moods

Earth Moods, a visual and soundscape experience, takes viewers on the ultimate retreat—transporting them to a vast array of colourful and calming corners of the world. Viewers travel to blue glaciers, arid deserts, lush rainforests and pulsating metropolises to escape from the cacophony of everyday life.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Old school magic meets the modern world in the epic adventure The Kid Who Would Be King. Alex (Ashbourne Serkis) thinks he’s just another nobody until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur.

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Season 1

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs is about a boy and his family moving into a supposedly haunted hotel on the edge of a small town.

Nomadland

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

Alita: Battle Angel