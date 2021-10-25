Here are all the new movies and shows coming to Disney+ in November

Don’t look now but November is quickly approaching. If you foresee yourself spending a lot of time with Disney+ as the weather gets colder, you’re in luck..

The streaming service is releasing a full slate of new TV shows, movies, and documentaries to keep you glued to the screen all month.

Disney+ is releasing the new Home Alone reboot, another Marvel series, a three-part doc about The Beatles, the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a drama series about Big Pharma, and so much more.

Sprinkled in with some intriguing trailers, here is what’s releasing on Disney+ in November across the service’s five different channels.

Disney

NOVEMBER 3

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 5

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

NOVEMBER 10

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 12 (DISNEY+ DAY)

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Enchanted

Jungle Cruise

All-New Short From The Simpsons

Paperman (Short)

Home Sweet Home Alone

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Ciao Alberto (Short)

Entrelazados

Olaf Presents

NOVEMBER 17

Fancy Nancy (S3)

NOVEMBER 19

20/20: The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World

Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa

NOVEMBER 25

The Beatles: Get Back (Part 1)

NOVEMBER 26

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

The Beatles: Get Back (Part 2)

NOVEMBER 27

The Beatles: Get Back (Part 3)

Marvel

NOVEMBER 12

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Day Special

NOVEMBER 24

Hawkeye (two-episode premiere)

Star Wars

NOVEMBER 12

Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

National Geographic

NOVEMBER 12

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (S2)

NOVEMBER 19

Mission to the Sun

Star

NOVEMBER 3

Bob’s Burgers (S11)

Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)

Family Guy (S20, New Episode)

The Great North (S2, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)

Deadpool 2

JoJo Rabbit

NOVEMBER 10

The Great North (S2, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 12

Dopesick (S1, Premiere)

NOVEMBER 17

Marvel’s Hit Monkey (S1, Premiere)

Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)

Dollface (S1)

Dopesick (S1, New Episode)

Family Guy (S20, New Episode)

The Great North (S2, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)

NOVEMBER 22

Solar Opposites, Christmas Special

NOVEMBER 24

Dopesick (S1, New Episode)

Family Guy (S20, New Episode)

The Great North (S2, New Episode)

Marvel’s Hit Monkey (S1, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)