Here are all the new movies and shows coming to Disney+ in November
Don’t look now but November is quickly approaching. If you foresee yourself spending a lot of time with Disney+ as the weather gets colder, you’re in luck..
The streaming service is releasing a full slate of new TV shows, movies, and documentaries to keep you glued to the screen all month.
Disney+ is releasing the new Home Alone reboot, another Marvel series, a three-part doc about The Beatles, the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a drama series about Big Pharma, and so much more.
Sprinkled in with some intriguing trailers, here is what’s releasing on Disney+ in November across the service’s five different channels.
Disney
NOVEMBER 3
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 5
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
NOVEMBER 10
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 12 (DISNEY+ DAY)
Feast (Short)
Frozen Fever (Short)
Get A Horse! (Short)
Enchanted
Jungle Cruise
All-New Short From The Simpsons
Paperman (Short)
Home Sweet Home Alone
Tangled Ever After (Short)
The Little Matchgirl (Short)
The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
Tick Tock Tale (Short)
Ciao Alberto (Short)
Entrelazados
Olaf Presents
NOVEMBER 17
Fancy Nancy (S3)
NOVEMBER 19
20/20: The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World
Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives
A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
NOVEMBER 25
The Beatles: Get Back (Part 1)
NOVEMBER 26
Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Ernest Saves Christmas
The Beatles: Get Back (Part 2)
NOVEMBER 27
The Beatles: Get Back (Part 3)
Marvel
NOVEMBER 12
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Day Special
NOVEMBER 24
Hawkeye (two-episode premiere)
Star Wars
NOVEMBER 12
Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
National Geographic
NOVEMBER 12
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (S2)
NOVEMBER 19
Mission to the Sun
Star
NOVEMBER 3
Bob’s Burgers (S11)
Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)
Family Guy (S20, New Episode)
The Great North (S2, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)
Deadpool 2
JoJo Rabbit
NOVEMBER 10
The Great North (S2, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 12
Dopesick (S1, Premiere)
NOVEMBER 17
Marvel’s Hit Monkey (S1, Premiere)
Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)
Dollface (S1)
Dopesick (S1, New Episode)
Family Guy (S20, New Episode)
The Great North (S2, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)
NOVEMBER 22
Solar Opposites, Christmas Special
NOVEMBER 24
Dopesick (S1, New Episode)
Family Guy (S20, New Episode)
The Great North (S2, New Episode)
Marvel’s Hit Monkey (S1, New Episode)
The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)