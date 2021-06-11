All the new shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this weekend

We made it to another weekend and are somehow zeroing in on the halfway point of June (already?). In celebration, dive into some Disney Plus content for the next couple of days.

New releases are highlighted by Disney Plus’ exclusive content, including Loki, The Mighty Ducks, John Stamos’ all-girls basketball team, and much more.

Here is what is going on Disney Plus this weekend — actually.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

It’s a lot of fun. Check out our review of the first two episodes (spoiler-free) right here.

Grown-ish (Season 3 – New Episode)

From black-ish executive producer Kenya Barris comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey – Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter — as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Solar Opposites (Season 2 – New Episode)

The creator of Rick and Morty created Solar Opposites, which follows a family of aliens who move to middle America, where they debate whether life is better there or on their home planet.

Big Shot (Season 1 – New Episode)

John Stamos stars as a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2

In season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theatre competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (New Episode)

Set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.

In case you missed it, here are titles that were released earlier in May and June:

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful but also far more unstable.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony.

Cruella

A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film 101 Dalmatians.

Launchpad

Launchpad is a series of live-action shorts developed for Disney+. The shorts are helmed by newcomer directors from minority backgrounds and all deal with various uplifting themes relating to family, culture and experience.

When Sharks Attack (Season 1-4)

A terror-filled deep-sea saga using underwater photography, gripping news archives & paralyzing testimony to investigate three mysterious and deadly recent shark attacks.

American Horror Story: Coven

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Disney Plus is also releasing its predecessors American Horror Story and American Horror Story: Asylum.

Ferdinand

After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure.

Murder on the Orient Express

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by bestselling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect.