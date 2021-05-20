Everything coming to Disney Plus in Canada this June
As we enter the first official month of summer, Disney Plus is mirroring the hot weather by releasing some hot content.
With its acquisition of Star, Disney’s new youth-centred channel, over the winter the streaming platform can now add “high-quality movies and series for older teens and adults,” to its slate.
Disney Plus has a lot going on (literally). We’ve split up their new releases spread out across all their channels: Marvel, Star, Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars.
Here is what’s releasing across the entire platform for Canada in June.
Marvel
JUNE 4
Marvel Studio’s Legends (S1, New Episode)
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
JUNE 9
Loki (S1, Premiere)
JUNE 16
Loki (S1, New Episode)
JUNE 23
Loki (S1, New Episode)
JUNE 25
The New Mutants
JUNE 30
Loki (S1, New Episode)
Disney
JUNE 4
Big Shot (S1, New Episode)
Disney’s Amphibia (S2)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)
Raya and the Last Dragon
Us Again
JUNE 11
Big Shot (S1, New Episode)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)
Disney The Owl House (S1)
The Happiest Millionaire
Zenimation (S2)
JUNE 18
Big Shot (S1, Finale)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)
JUNE 25
Disney Bunk’d (S4)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (S1, Premiere)
Wolfgang
Star
JUNE 4
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie
The Gods Must Be Crazy II
Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)
JUNE 11
Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)
Luna
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)
Welcome to Mooseport
JUNE 18
Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)
Love, Victor (S2, Premiere)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)
JUNE 25
Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)
Love, Victor (S2, New Episode)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)
Star Wars
JUNE 4
Star Wars: Droids (S1-2)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)
JUNE 11
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)
JUNE 18
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)
JUNE 25
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)
Pixar
JUNE 18
- Luca