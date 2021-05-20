Everything coming to Disney Plus in Canada this June

As we enter the first official month of summer, Disney Plus is mirroring the hot weather by releasing some hot content.

With its acquisition of Star, Disney’s new youth-centred channel, over the winter the streaming platform can now add “high-quality movies and series for older teens and adults,” to its slate.

Disney Plus has a lot going on (literally). We’ve split up their new releases spread out across all their channels: Marvel, Star, Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars.

Here is what’s releasing across the entire platform for Canada in June.

Marvel

JUNE 4

Marvel Studio’s Legends (S1, New Episode)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

JUNE 9

Loki (S1, Premiere)

JUNE 16

Loki (S1, New Episode)

JUNE 23

Loki (S1, New Episode)

JUNE 25

The New Mutants

JUNE 30

Loki (S1, New Episode)

Disney

JUNE 4

Big Shot (S1, New Episode)

Disney’s Amphibia (S2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)

Raya and the Last Dragon

Us Again



JUNE 11

Big Shot (S1, New Episode)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)

Disney The Owl House (S1)

The Happiest Millionaire

Zenimation (S2)

JUNE 18

Big Shot (S1, Finale)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)



JUNE 25

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (S1, Premiere)

Wolfgang

Star

JUNE 4

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie

The Gods Must Be Crazy II

Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)

JUNE 11

Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)

Luna

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)

Welcome to Mooseport

JUNE 18

Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)

Love, Victor (S2, Premiere)

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)

JUNE 25

Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)

Love, Victor (S2, New Episode)

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars

JUNE 4

Star Wars: Droids (S1-2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)



JUNE 11

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)

JUNE 18

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)



JUNE 25

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)

Pixar

JUNE 18