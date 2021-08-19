Everything coming to Disney Plus in Canada this September

As we prepare to welcome the last official full month of summer (WHAT?!), Disney Plus is capping off the hot weather with some hot content.

With its acquisition of Star, Disney’s new youth-centred channel, the streaming platform can now add “high-quality movies and series for older teens and adults” to its slate.

Oh, and The Simpsons.

Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish will make her Disney+ debut with Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a cinematic concert experience, there’s some 9/11 documentaries, Marvel, and some older classics.

Disney Plus has a lot going on (literally). We’ve split up their new releases spread out across all their channels: Marvel, Star, Disney, National Geographic, and Star Wars.

Here is what’s releasing across the entire platform for Canada in September.

Disney

SEPTEMBER 1

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)

Monsters At Work (S1, New Episode)

(S1, New Episode) Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 3

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

SEPTEMBER 8

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S1)

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1-3)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, Premiere)

(S1, Premiere) Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 10

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

SEPTEMBER 15

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)

Disney Bunk’d (S5)

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)

Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 17

Disney’s Broadway Hits at London’s Royal Albert Hall

SEPTEMBER 22

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)

Disney Ducktales (S3)

(S3) Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)

Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 24

A Spark Story

SEPTEMBER 29

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)

Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)

Star

SEPTEMBER 1

American Horror Stories (S1, New Episode)

The Hustler (S1)

Reservation Dogs (S1, Premiere)

The Simpsons (S31-32)

SEPTEMBER 3

Ad Astra

The D’Amelio Show (S1, Premiere)

(S1, Premiere) Lucy in the Sky

Luna

SEPTEMBER 7

Only Murders In The Building (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 8

American Horror Stories (S1, New Episode)

Criminal Minds (S12)

The Golden Girls (S1-7)

The Great North (S1)

Reservation Dogs (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 10

Bride Wars (2009)

Women of 9-11

SEPTEMBER 14

Only Murders In The Building (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 15

American Horror Stories (S1, New Episode)

Cake (S4)

Reservation Dogs (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 21

Only Murders In The Building (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 22

American Horror Stories (S1, New Episode)

Reservation Dogs (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 28

Only Murders In The Building (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 29

American Horror Stories (S1, New Episode)

Motherland: Fort Salem (S2)

Next (S1)

Reservation Dogs (S1, New Episode)

Marvel

SEPTEMBER 1

Marvel Studios’ Legends (S1, New Episode)

What If…? (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 8

What If…? (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 15

What If…? (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 22

What If…? (S1, New Episode)

SEPTEMBER 29

What If…? (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars

SEPTEMBER 22

Star Wars: Visions (S1, Premiere)

SEPTEMBER 29

Star Wars: A Galaxy of Sounds (S1)

Pixar

SEPTEMBER 10

Dug Days (S1, Premiere)

(S1, Premiere) Twenty Something

Making Twenty Something

SEPTEMBER 17

Nona (2021)

Making Nona

National Geographic

SEPTEMBER 1

Genius (S3)

SEPTEMBER 8

9-11: One Day in America (S1)

SEPTEMBER 10

9-11: Control the Skies

9-11: The Plane That Hit The Pentagon

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview

My 9-11

SEPTEMBER 15