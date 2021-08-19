Everything coming to Disney Plus in Canada this September
As we prepare to welcome the last official full month of summer (WHAT?!), Disney Plus is capping off the hot weather with some hot content.
With its acquisition of Star, Disney’s new youth-centred channel, the streaming platform can now add “high-quality movies and series for older teens and adults” to its slate.
Oh, and The Simpsons.
Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish will make her Disney+ debut with Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a cinematic concert experience, there’s some 9/11 documentaries, Marvel, and some older classics.
- See also:
Disney Plus has a lot going on (literally). We’ve split up their new releases spread out across all their channels: Marvel, Star, Disney, National Geographic, and Star Wars.
Here is what’s releasing across the entire platform for Canada in September.
Disney
SEPTEMBER 1
- Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)
- Monsters At Work (S1, New Episode)
- Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 3
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
SEPTEMBER 8
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S1)
- Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1-3)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, Premiere)
- Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 10
- Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
SEPTEMBER 15
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)
- Disney Bunk’d (S5)
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)
- Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 17
- Disney’s Broadway Hits at London’s Royal Albert Hall
SEPTEMBER 22
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)
- Disney Ducktales (S3)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)
- Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 24
- A Spark Story
SEPTEMBER 29
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)
- Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)
Star
SEPTEMBER 1
- American Horror Stories (S1, New Episode)
- The Hustler (S1)
- Reservation Dogs (S1, Premiere)
- The Simpsons (S31-32)
SEPTEMBER 3
- Ad Astra
- The D’Amelio Show (S1, Premiere)
- Lucy in the Sky
- Luna
SEPTEMBER 7
- Only Murders In The Building (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 8
- American Horror Stories (S1, New Episode)
- Criminal Minds (S12)
- The Golden Girls (S1-7)
- The Great North (S1)
- Reservation Dogs (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 10
- Bride Wars (2009)
- Women of 9-11
SEPTEMBER 14
- Only Murders In The Building (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 15
- American Horror Stories (S1, New Episode)
- Cake (S4)
- Reservation Dogs (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 21
- Only Murders In The Building (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 22
- American Horror Stories (S1, New Episode)
- Reservation Dogs (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 28
- Only Murders In The Building (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 29
- American Horror Stories (S1, New Episode)
- Motherland: Fort Salem (S2)
- Next (S1)
- Reservation Dogs (S1, New Episode)
Marvel
SEPTEMBER 1
- Marvel Studios’ Legends (S1, New Episode)
- What If…? (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 8
- What If…? (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 15
- What If…? (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 22
- What If…? (S1, New Episode)
SEPTEMBER 29
- What If…? (S1, New Episode)
Star Wars
SEPTEMBER 22
- Star Wars: Visions (S1, Premiere)
SEPTEMBER 29
- Star Wars: A Galaxy of Sounds (S1)
Pixar
SEPTEMBER 10
- Dug Days (S1, Premiere)
- Twenty Something
- Making Twenty Something
SEPTEMBER 17
- Nona (2021)
- Making Nona
National Geographic
SEPTEMBER 1
- Genius (S3)
SEPTEMBER 8
- 9-11: One Day in America (S1)
SEPTEMBER 10
- 9-11: Control the Skies
- 9-11: The Plane That Hit The Pentagon
- George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview
- My 9-11
SEPTEMBER 15
- Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)