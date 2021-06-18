All the new shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this weekend

Somehow, we’re already halfway through June and Disney Plus is making sure we keep busy with new shows and movies all weekend.

From Luca to Loki and the streaming service’s original content, here’s what’s worth watching on Disney Plus this weekend in Canada.

Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

It’s a lot of fun. Check out our review of the first two episodes (spoiler-free) right here.

Grown-ish (Season 3 – New Episode)

From black-ish executive producer Kenya Barris comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey – Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter — as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Big Shot (Season 1 – New Episode)

John Stamos stars as a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (New Episode)

Set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.

And here are movies and shows worth checking out from earlier in June and May:

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful but also far more unstable.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony.

Cruella

A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film 101 Dalmatians.

Launchpad

Launchpad is a series of live-action shorts developed for Disney+. The shorts are helmed by newcomer directors from minority backgrounds, and all deal with various uplifting themes relating to family, culture and experience.

American Horror Story: Coven

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Disney Plus is also releasing its predecessors American Horror Story and American Horror Story: Asylum.

Ferdinand

After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure.

Murder on the Orient Express

What starts as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by bestselling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect.