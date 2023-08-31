Disney's "Tron 3" shuts down filming in Vancouver amid strike

Disney’s Tron: Ares, also known as the third instalment in the Tron franchise, has shut down production in Vancouver amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The action-adventure film was set to star Jared Leto in the lead role, along with American Horror Story’s Evan Peters and Shameless’s Cameron Monaghan.

Filming was scheduled to begin in Vancouver from August until December, but unfortunately, production never began.

With filming at a standstill, over 150 people have been laid off indefinitely. The film’s director, Joachim Rønning, confirmed the news earlier in August when he shared to Instagram a post about the highly anticipated movie.

His post reads, “Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on TRON: ARES (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It’s indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone.”

“The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA need to not leave the table until it’s done. This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious? It’s time for diplomacy so we can get back to work – under conditions that are fair to everybody,” he added.

Currently, there is no news of when production for the Disney movie may resume at this time.