Canadian Costco shoppers are getting in their feels about discontinued items at the big box store, and it is such a trip down memory lane.

In the Costco Canada subreddit, Canadians shared some goodies they’ll never forgive the big box store for discontinuing, including many treats from years gone by.

One spot where Canadians feel the absence of discontinued items is the food court. In addition to traditional favourites such as hot dogs and poutine, Costco food courts in Canada also used to have items like chicken wings, Montreal smoked meat sandwiches, churros, and ribs.

Comment

byu/Furball1985 from discussion

inCostcoCanada

Comment

byu/Furball1985 from discussion

inCostcoCanada

While Costco still has aisles upon aisles of delicious eats to stock up on, there are plenty of products that Canadians miss.

One Redditor said they missed the candy aisle, which was packed with sweet treats such as Dino Sours, Livewires, Sour Keys, and more. While some users said the candy aisle still exists at Costco Business Centres, it’s sad that there isn’t endless candy in all Costco stores.

Comment

byu/Furball1985 from discussion

inCostcoCanada

Others discussed Costco’s cream cheese, which came in many flavours from garlic and herb to jalapeno, strawberry, and more. However, a few commenters claimed the cheese is still available at some Costco stores, so it’s one to look out for next time you’re visiting.

Comment

byu/Furball1985 from discussion

inCostcoCanada

Another favourite of years past was the rectangular take-and-bake pizzas, which haven’t been available at the store for a long time. The store also used to carry deep-dish personal-sized pizzas.

Comment

byu/Furball1985 from discussion

inCostcoCanada

Comment

byu/Furball1985 from discussion

inCostcoCanada

So many Canadians are craving a taste of their childhoods in the form of spinach and cheese ravioli, which was discontinued at Costco.

“I still dream of those raviolis,” one Redditor said.

Comment

byu/Furball1985 from discussion

inCostcoCanada

Comment

byu/Furball1985 from discussion

inCostcoCanada

There’s an almost endless list of discontinued products Canadians want to see back on its shelves, so here’s hoping the store is listening.

Which discontinued Costco Canada items do you miss? Let us know in the comments.