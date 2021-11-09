European research firm Dialectica to open Vancouver office, create 100 jobs

Dialectica has announced it will be opening a major Vancouver office as part of its rapid expansion into Canada.

The company, based in London, provides consulting, private equity, and hedge fund firms with research services. It was founded just six years ago in Athens, but it is now growing quickly, establishing a Montreal office in 2020 as its Americas Hub.

Over the next three to five years, it will create more than 500 jobs within Canada, representing over half the size of its global workforce.

This month, as part of its Canadian expansion, the company will open a new office at Royal Centre at 1055 West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver. The company is planning to hire 100 people for the Vancouver office over the next three years.

The Vancouver office enables Dialectica to meet the growing demand for research services within the Pacific time zone. As well, the city itself has many businesses that benefit from their services, including tech. The presence in Vancouver’s local universities also strategically assists the company with recruiting new graduates.

“The timing has never been better to advance our global expansion strategy with a growing team on the ground in Montreal and a new office opening in Vancouver. This move enables us to deliver on our promise to help business professionals around the world make better and faster business decisions,” said George Tsarouchas, CEO and co-founder of Dialectica, in a statement.

“Demand for our service is growing as leading investment and corporate strategy clients require increasingly faster access to critical data and on-demand knowledge to make informed decisions about mergers, acquisitions, and other high-value transactions. With our track record as a leading European company in the expert network market, our Americas hub positions us to accelerate our growth, innovate, and keep pace with customer demands.”

Since opening last fall, Dialectica’s Montreal office has grown by over 100 employees, and it plans to add another 100 people at this location by Summer 2022.

Other than Athens, London, Montreal, and now Vancouver, Dialectica also has an office in New York City.