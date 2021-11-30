You can get discounts of up to 90% on designer labels at this holiday sale

Holiday celebrations and get-togethers with our loved ones are returning this year, and that begs the familiar question: “What will I wear?”

Many of us have grown accustomed to our work-from-home uniforms of sweatpants and fluffy socks, so if you find yourself starting to panic at the idea of dressing up over the holidays, take a deep breath because one single holiday sale may have the answer.

From Tuesday, November 30 to Sunday, December 19, you can find out-of-this-world deals at the Max Mara, Weekend Max Mara, and Blubird Outlet located at McArthurGlen Vancouver.

We’re talking mega deals, with up to 90% off the original price of designer items.

If you’re already picturing all of the pieces you would purchase at the sale, maybe a chic winter coat, a flowy dress, tailored dress pants, or a cozy sweater (or three), you’ll be glad to know that new styles will also be added to the offerings.

Every winter, faux (and real) leather jackets, leggings, and trousers return to the style circuit along with sequin-embellished garments, and this season is no exception. Is the holiday sale the perfect opportunity to snap up some of these pieces ahead of festive events? We think so.

In fact, there couldn’t be a better time to update your winter wardrobe with luxury fashion and timeless silhouettes by global designers because you can also get a head start on your holiday shopping. Or, if last-minute shopping is your jam, you can still make the most of the sale right through to December 19.

The cherry (or star, given the season) on top of it all? When you hit the checkout with your glamorous sale finds, you’ll also receive a surprise discount to help you save even more — we’re not kidding. Let those how-is-this-even-possible vibes set in.

If you’ve yet to visit the Max Mara, Weekend Max Mara, and Blubird Outlet, you might want to know a little more about the fabulous labels that call the store home.

For starters, Max Mara was founded in Italy in 1951, and today, the label continues to epitomize Italian style and luxury in everything from its smart suits to accessories and form-fitting separates.

Then, in 1984 Weekend Max Mara was brought to life to offer elegantly feminine collections for those seeking garments that are a little more practical and versatile. Among the brand’s most iconic pieces are its outerwear with parkas, pea coats, and duffles — styles that are frequently updated to match the mood of the moment.

Meanwhile, Blubird is Vancouver’s home for on-trend pieces by designers including Zimmermann, Vince, Veronica Beard, Jonathan Simkhai, and Herno, among many others. The brand offers an elevated, contemporary approach to shopping and personal style.

To avoid missing out on the chance to find investment pieces by all of the designers mentioned — at incredible prices — visit the Max Mara, Weekend Max Mara, and Blubird Outlet at McArthurGlen Vancouver from November 30.

When: Tuesday, November 30 to Sunday, December 19

Where: Max Mara, Weekend Max Mara, and Blubird Outlet at McArthurGlen Vancouver – #126F, 7899 Templeton Station Road, Richmond

Price: Free admission