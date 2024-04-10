Descendant Pizza, a Toronto pizza joint, just pulled in the top prize at a national competition among competitors from across the country.

The Leslieville spot is the latest pizza joint to bring glory in the form of melty mozzarella to the city, as the business was chosen as the winner of the National Pizza Competition.

“I would like to thank all of our customers and everyone who participated in the national pizza competition for choosing Descendant,” reads the caption of the Instagram post, showing owner Sotirios Tzakis proudly raising his fist in victory.

The competition, which was held as part of the Restaurants Canada Show, which ran between April 8 and 10, saw participants from across the country compete live in the fight to discern who makes the most primo pie around.

The win, aside from being a massive accomplishment, also means that Descendant will be heading to Las Vegas next year to represent Canada in the International Pizza Expo competition.

Descendant isn’t the only Ontario pizzeria celebrating a big win this spring — just a few weeks ago at the Pizza Expo, Hamilton’s Cowabunga Pizzeria won the award for the best cheese slice in the world.

It seems like there’s just something in the water in Ontario that has the province churning out some particularly great pizza (which is saying something, because even bad pizza is pretty good,) so I have no doubt Descendant is going to go for gold in Vegas.

If you’d like to try Canada’s best pizza for yourself, you can check out Descendant at 1168 Queen Street East, open 11:30 am to 10 pm Tuesday through Sunday.