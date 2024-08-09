It took a lot longer than expected, but Derek Drouin was finally able to receive his medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

At the London 2012 Olympics, Drouin placed third in the men’s high jump and was awarded a bronze medal. Nine years later, however, that changed.

Drouin was instead upgraded to a silver medal in 2021 because the initial gold medal victor, Ivan Ukhov, was disqualified for doping.

Now, three years after that decision, Drouin was finally rewarded with his silver medal at this year’s Games. The 34-year-old was part of a ceremony in Paris that saw him finally win the silver medal he won 12 years ago. He stood alongside USA’s Erik Knyard, who was awarded the gold at the same event.

🇨🇦🥈SILVER FOR CANADA 12 years after winning high-jump bronze at London 2012, Canada's Derek Drouin gets his re-allotted silver medal at a ceremony in Paris. He was upgraded in November 2021 after the gold medalist was deemed to have a doping violation. pic.twitter.com/Ehz72jl3xi — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) August 9, 2024

“We are proud of the way Derek has always represented Canada. The upgrade of his 2012 bronze medal to a silver only adds to the brilliance of his career and reinforces the importance of integrity and clean sport at all levels of competition,” Canadian Olympic Committee President Tricia Smith said following the decision in 2021. “Derek is an amazing champion and ambassador for the Olympic Movement in Canada and around the world.”

In a rare feat, Drouin had finished the 2012 event in a three-way tie for third. Great Britain’s Robert Grabarz and Qatar’s Essa Barshim were also upgraded to a silver medal following the disqualification of Ukhov.

This served as the first of two medals for Drouin in his Olympic career, as he won gold at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. By doing so, he became the first Canadian to win gold in a field event since 1932.