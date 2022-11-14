"Heartbreaking:" Woman stranded abroad waits 70+ days for Canadian travel documents

A woman who lives in Canada has been stuck for over two months abroad after her travel wallet with her permanent resident card went missing.

In the 75 days Ekaterina Usmanova has been waiting in limbo, she’s lost her job, continued to pay rent for her Toronto apartment, and worked tirelessly to track down the needed paperwork to replace her travel documents.

She says this experience has left her ultimately “heartbroken” after learning how other permanent residents are treated.

When Usmanova was travelling back to Toronto from visiting her family in Russia, her travel wallet, containing her Canadian PR card, IDs, and Russian internal passport, went missing during her layover at Istanbul Airport.

“I couldn’t believe that it happened. I certainly thought that ‘how can you just lose all of your life in one moment?’ … It was hard to comprehend that something I’ve worked really hard for just went missing out of the blue,” she told Daily Hive.

At the Turkish airport, she spent hours desperately searching for her belongings until the reality that her documents were gone settled in.

Usmanova said the search was incredibly difficult because she didn’t speak the local language.

Through a translator app, she attempted to explain her situation to airport staff, security, and police.

She was able to review security footage but blind spots with cameras didn’t leave her with any more answers.

As part of her attempt to replace her PR card, Usmanova filed a police report and went to the Canadian consulate in Istanbul. However, since she is only a permanent resident and not a citizen, she was denied access to the office.

She then filed paperwork at the Turkish capital’s Canadian embassy.

She, her sister, and friends based in Canada have all tried to connect with Canadian immigration and other government divisions to help over the month but have had no luck she said.

“I was certain that this would have been attended to or resolved a lot quicker. And I struggled to get my voice out there to reach someone,” Usmanova said.

This is not the first time Usmanova has waited months to receive her PR card. Before she travelled to Russia recently, she said she wasn’t able to reunite with family until her card came in.

“I was a confirmed permanent resident as of summer 2021. But my physical PR card was way too late in the mail for 11 months. So I was just waiting for that time to come to be able to get out of Canada and see my parents in Russia.”

According to the government site renewing or replacing a PR card takes 90 days.

A few days after Usmanova spoke to the media, the Embassy of Canada in Ankara, Turkey, invited her to submit her passport for a temporary visa.

Usmanova explained that her experience has been “traumatizing.”

“I was left in absolute silence and what shocks me is that there’s no kind of support system for permanent residents in critical situations like this… When you put your whole life behind living again and spent eight years there, it becomes your own real home and you pay just as great of the amount of taxes. It was quite heartbreaking that nobody needs you, nobody wants to know, nobody wants to hear from you,” she said.

“I just wish there were ways to compensate for these kinds of scenarios.”