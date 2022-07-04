You can now see the worst airports for delayed and cancelled flights

As flight disruptions continue to plague airports in Canada and around the world, a website tracks the worst airports for delayed and cancelled flights, allowing travellers some sense of what they are getting into before they even get to their gate.

FlightAware allows you to view the amount of cancelled or delayed flights by airline, origin, and destination.

If you are a curious flyer you can check out the numbers for not only the current day but also yesterday and tomorrow.

Canada’s worst offending airport was, of course, Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

Here are the specific origin airport stats for some of Canada’s airports for July 3:

Toronto

43 flights cancelled, working out to 7%

307 flights delayed, working out to 53%

Montreal

24 flights cancelled, working out to 7%

135 flights delayed, working out to 43%

Edmonton

Five flights cancelled, working out to 5%

35 flights delayed, working out to 27%

Ottawa

Four flights cancelled, working out to 4%

22 flights delayed, working out to 25%

Vancouver

Three flights cancelled, working out to 0%

172 flights delayed, working out to 43%

Long wait times and delays at Canadian airports have become the norm since COVID-19 public health measures have eased and travel has restarted.

The federal government recently announced new rules that are coming to help Canadians with cancelled and delayed flights.

Airlines will be required to provide passengers with either a refund or rebooking, at the passenger’s choice, when there is a flight cancellation, or a lengthy delay, due to a situation outside the airline’s control that prevents it from ensuring that passengers complete their itinerary within a reasonable time.