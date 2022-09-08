News quickly spread online about Queen Elizabeth II, who was pronounced dead on Thursday. The Royal Family confirmed her passing, stating, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

With people across the globe turning to their local news sites, we took a look at how international newspapers are covering the announcement.

While most news sites chose more straightforward headlines, British tabloid newspaper The Daily Mail went with a simple “Rest in peace, ma’am.” Bild, a German tabloid newspaper, announced the Queen’s death with the poignant headline, “Now, she’s back with her Philip.”

Here’s how news sites around the world announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

BBC, UK

“Queen Elizabeth II has died”

CBC, Canada

“Queen Elizabeth, Canada’s head of state, dead at 96”

The Daily Mail, UK

“Rest in peace, ma’am”

The Telegraph, UK

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022”

The New York Times, USA

“Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96 — Ruled for 7 Decades; Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch”

The Herald Sun, Australia

“Queen Elizabeth dies at 96”

Le Figaro, France

“Queen Elizabeth II is dead, British people united in tears and silence in front of Buckingham Palace”

Bild, Germany

“The Queen of England (96) is dead; now she is back with her Philip”

The Japan News

“Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain”

South China Morning Post, Hong Kong

“Britain’s Queen Elizabeth dead at 96 after 70 years on throne”

Jamaica Times, Jamaica

“Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96”

Gulf News, UAE

“Farewell Queen Elizabeth II 1926– 2022”

El Universal, Mexico

“Queen Elizabeth dies at 96”