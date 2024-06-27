News

Two dead in crash that shut down part of Highway 1 in West Vancouver

Jun 27 2024, 2:56 pm
Art Olympic/Shutterstock

Editor’s note: This piece has been updated as of 9 am Thursday.

Two people have been killed in a late-night crash along Highway 1 through West Vancouver.

According to West Vancouver Police, around 11:40 pm on Wednesday, “a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Rd caused a head-on collision.”

“Last night at approximately 11:40 pm, a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Rd caused a head-on collision, resulting in the tragic death of two people and sending the remaining passengers to hospital,” police said on Thursday.

“West Vancouver Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those impacted and thanks the West Vancouver public for their patience and cooperation,” it added.

The incident forced the closure of westbound Highway 1 at Westport Rd and also caused issues for drivers heading for a ferry, as access to the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal was blocked.

The highway reopened to one lane westbound around 9 am, with the second lane expected to open a short time later. However, drivers were told to still expect delays.

Alternative routes were available via Exit 4 and Marine Drive.

west van crash

Google Traffic Maps

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating.

