Two dead in crash that shut down part of Highway 1 in West Vancouver

Editor’s note: This piece has been updated as of 9 am Thursday.

Two people have been killed in a late-night crash along Highway 1 through West Vancouver.

According to West Vancouver Police, around 11:40 pm on Wednesday, "a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Rd caused a head-on collision."

“Last night at approximately 11:40 pm, a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Rd caused a head-on collision, resulting in the tragic death of two people and sending the remaining passengers to hospital,” police said on Thursday.

“West Vancouver Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those impacted and thanks the West Vancouver public for their patience and cooperation,” it added.

⛔️REMINDER – #BCHwy1 Westbound CLOSED and traffic is being detoured at Exit 4: Caulfeild due to a vehicle incident before Horseshoe Bay. Expect delays. #WestVan @BCFerries

ℹ️ More info: https://t.co/yu0DFvm8uM pic.twitter.com/J9ggoxJMtJ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 27, 2024

The incident forced the closure of westbound Highway 1 at Westport Rd and also caused issues for drivers heading for a ferry, as access to the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal was blocked.

#ServiceNotice – Due to unanticipated crew absences as a result of a vehicle accident on Highway 1 Westbound, the #HorseshoeBay – #DepartureBay vessel is currently holding in dock. The 6:30 am sailing from Horseshoe Bay will be delayed. More here: https://t.co/knUtyLC6Iu ^cg — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 27, 2024

The highway reopened to one lane westbound around 9 am, with the second lane expected to open a short time later. However, drivers were told to still expect delays.

One lane open on Trans Canada Highway Westbound at Westport as the final stages of cleanup conclude. Second lane will open up shortly. — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) June 27, 2024

Alternative routes were available via Exit 4 and Marine Drive.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating.